Prep roundup: Gehlen Catholic softball scores pair of wins at Westwood Tourney

WESTWOOD, Iowa-- The Gehlen Catholic softball team earned a pair of victories on Saturday at the Westwood softball tournament, as the Jays beat Woodbine 2-0, and took down No. 12 ranked West Monona, 5-1.
The Jays managed the win over Woodbine despite getting only four hits on offense. Woodbine sophomore Sierra Lantz struck out seven batters over seven innings, but was still stuck with the loss.
Both teams notched seven strikeouts.
In the second game of the day for Gehlen, the Jays won on three hits, two walks, and three sacrifice bunts. With the win, the Jays improved to 14-8, while West Monona fell to 22-5.
Softball
South O'Brien 14, Whiting 1; South O'Brien 7, Kingsley-Pierson 3: The South O'Brien softball team swept the Westwood Tournament on Saturday. The Wolverines earned their first win with a 14-1 victory over Whiting, and then took down Kingsley-Pierson by a 7-3 score.
South O'Brien's offense banged out 14 hits in Game 1, with senior Hannah Dau and junior Kenna Bauer each contributing two to the effort. Bauer was also the Wolverines' pitcher, and allowed just one hit over five innings, while striking out three.
In Game 2, junior Grace Fuhrman allowed four hits and three earned runs over six innings to K-P, while striking out four.
West Monona 5, Woodbine 1: West Monona bounced back from its 5-1 loss to Gehlen Catholic with a 5-1 win of its own later in the day over Woodbine.
The Spartans allowed five hits to the Tigers, with eight hits of their own on offense. West Monona pitcher Carly Miller struck out four batters over seven innings of work.
Kingsley-Pierson 11, Westwood 4: After dropping their first game on Saturday, the Panthers rebounded with an 11-4 win over Westwood. With the win, K-P improved its record to 15-9.
Baseball
Lewis Central 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The SBL baseball team lost on Saturday to Lewis Central, by a score of 8-1. The Warriors managed just two hits in the game, one of them a solo home run from sophomore Drake Van Meter.
As a team, Lewis Central had 13 base knocks, including a home run from junior Devin Nailor, who had three hits, and three RBI.
With the loss, SBL fell to 15-11.
Alta-Aurelia 2, Saydel 0: The Alta-Aurelia baseball team earned a 2-0 win against Saydel on Saturday at the Brent Prange Classic. The Warriors ended up with three hits, and freshman pitcher Cale Brechwald allowed just one hits over five innings, while striking out four.
With the win, Alta-Aurelia improved to 14-6.
Woodbury Central 13, West Fork 2; Woodbury Central 15, Lisbon 8: The Woodbury Central baseball team earned a pair of wins on Saturday at Waterloo Riverfront Stadium, as the Wildcats beat West Fork 13-2, and Lisbon, 15-8.
The Wildcats had 15 hits in the first game, while holding the Warhawks to just three. Junior Carter Bleil had five hits in the game, including a pair of doubles, two runs scored, three RBI, and two stolen bases.
Bleil had two more hits and four RBI against the Lions, as the Wildcats finished with 16 hits in the game.
Woodbury Central improved to 16-7 on the season.