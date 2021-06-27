Prep roundup: Gehlen Catholic softball scores pair of wins at Westwood Tourney

WESTWOOD, Iowa-- The Gehlen Catholic softball team earned a pair of victories on Saturday at the Westwood softball tournament, as the Jays beat Woodbine 2-0, and took down No. 12 ranked West Monona, 5-1.

The Jays managed the win over Woodbine despite getting only four hits on offense. Woodbine sophomore Sierra Lantz struck out seven batters over seven innings, but was still stuck with the loss.

Both teams notched seven strikeouts.

In the second game of the day for Gehlen, the Jays won on three hits, two walks, and three sacrifice bunts. With the win, the Jays improved to 14-8, while West Monona fell to 22-5.

Softball

South O'Brien 14, Whiting 1; South O'Brien 7, Kingsley-Pierson 3: The South O'Brien softball team swept the Westwood Tournament on Saturday. The Wolverines earned their first win with a 14-1 victory over Whiting, and then took down Kingsley-Pierson by a 7-3 score.

South O'Brien's offense banged out 14 hits in Game 1, with senior Hannah Dau and junior Kenna Bauer each contributing two to the effort. Bauer was also the Wolverines' pitcher, and allowed just one hit over five innings, while striking out three.