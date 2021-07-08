Prep roundup: Heelan baseball sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln in doubleheader

The Bishop Heelan baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep on Thursday night against Council Bluffs Lincoln, as the Crusaders beat the Lynx by scores of 5-2, and 8-1.

In the first game, freshman Jaron Bleeker threw a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out two batters. Brady Baker went 1-for-3 in the game with an RBI single, while junior teammate Jackson Freebern was 1-for-3 with a single, and two stolen bases. Senior Brayden Pratt was 1-for-2, with a single, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base.

In game two, freshman Lochlin Jackson got the win with a complete game, giving up one run in the first inning, and striking out one batter, while giving up two hits. On offense, sophomore Shane Sanderson was 2-for-3 with a single, a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases, and Brett Sitzmann was also 2-for-3 with a pair of swipes.

Heelan will host Denison-Schleswig on Friday at 6 p.m.

