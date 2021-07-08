 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Heelan baseball sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln in doubleheader
The Bishop Heelan baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep on Thursday night against Council Bluffs Lincoln, as the Crusaders beat the Lynx by scores of 5-2, and 8-1. 

Heelan vs East baseball

Heelan's Brett Sitzmann pitches during the first game of an East vs Heelan baseball doubleheader played Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bishop Mueller Field.

In the first game, freshman Jaron Bleeker threw a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out two batters. Brady Baker went 1-for-3 in the game with an RBI single, while junior teammate Jackson Freebern was 1-for-3 with a single, and two stolen bases. Senior Brayden Pratt was 1-for-2, with a single, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base. 

In game two, freshman Lochlin Jackson got the win with a complete game, giving up one run in the first inning, and striking out one batter, while giving up two hits. On offense, sophomore Shane Sanderson was 2-for-3 with a single, a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases, and Brett Sitzmann was also 2-for-3 with a pair of swipes. 

Heelan will host Denison-Schleswig on Friday at 6 p.m. 

