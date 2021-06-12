Prep roundup: Heelan softball scores two wins at Le Mars tournament

The Bishop Heelan softball team extended its winning streak to six games on Friday with a pair of victories at the Le Mars softball tournament.

The Crusaders beat Spencer in the first game, 8-5, and then took down Western Christian in Game 2, 11-3.

In the first game, Heelan got out to quick start, with four runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half of the frame, the Tigers scored two runs, and then eventually took the one-run lead by scoring one in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

In the top of the sixth, Heelan pushed across three runs to take the lead, and added one more in the seventh for the final 8-5 score.

The Crusaders had 10 hits in the game, all of which were singles. Junior Maraiah Augustine had two of those hits, along with two RBI.

Softball

West Monona 10, Sioux City West 0; Hinton 29, Sioux City West 0: The West softball team had a rough day on Friday at the Le Mars tournament, as the Wolverines were shut out in both of their games, and lost by a combined score of 39-0.