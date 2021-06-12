Prep roundup: Heelan softball scores two wins at Le Mars tournament

The Bishop Heelan softball team extended its winning streak to six games on Friday with a pair of victories at the Le Mars softball tournament.
The Crusaders beat Spencer in the first game, 8-5, and then took down Western Christian in Game 2, 11-3.
In the first game, Heelan got out to quick start, with four runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half of the frame, the Tigers scored two runs, and then eventually took the one-run lead by scoring one in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
In the top of the sixth, Heelan pushed across three runs to take the lead, and added one more in the seventh for the final 8-5 score.
The Crusaders had 10 hits in the game, all of which were singles. Junior Maraiah Augustine had two of those hits, along with two RBI.
Softball
West Monona 10, Sioux City West 0; Hinton 29, Sioux City West 0: The West softball team had a rough day on Friday at the Le Mars tournament, as the Wolverines were shut out in both of their games, and lost by a combined score of 39-0.
The first game went five innings, as West Monona scored its 10th and final run in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule. The Spartans had 10 hits in the game, including a double and a triple, along with eight walks. Freshman pitcher Sage Minnihan allowed three hits over five innings, while striking out three.
The second game was even shorter than that, as Hinton scored 14 runs in the first inning, and 15 in the second, to end the game after two frames. Blackhawks junior Jaydn Case had three hits, including a double, four RBI, and four runs scored.
With the win, Hinton improved to 8-5, while West fell to 0-17.
Sioux City North 2, Gehlen Catholic 0; Sioux City North 7, Hinton 5: The North softball team scored a pair of wins on Friday at the Le Mars tournament, as the Stars beat Gehlen Catholic 2-0, and took down Hinton, 7-5.
With the wins, North improved to 6-11 on the season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, West Lyon 9: The SBL softball team improved to 9-8 overall with a 13-9 win against West Lyon on Friday, as the Warriors finished with 15 hits.
The Wildcats took the early lead, with four runs in the first inning and one in the second, to go up 5-0. SBL responded by putting up a four-spot in the third inning, but trailed by three runs going into the fourth.
SBL then plated six runs in the top of the inning to take a three-run lead. After West Lyon scored two in the fourth to pull back within one, the Warriors pushed across three more runs in the top of the fifth to lead by four.
Sophomore Elise Evans-Murphy had three hits, including a home run, with three RBI, and three runs scored in the game for SBL, while pitcher Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out four batters over 6 1/3 innings.
Newell-Fonda 11, Denison-Schleswig 1: The Newell-Fonda softball team improved its season record to 16-1 with a dominant 11-1 win over Denison-Schleswig on Saturday.
The Mustangs finished with 13 hits in the ballgame, while freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers held the Monarchs to just a single hit, a solo home run from junior Teryn Fink.
Junior Anna Bellcock had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, while senior Ella Larson had two hits, three runs scored, a home run, and four RBI.
Jungers struck out 12 batters in her six innings of work. The Mustangs have now won 15 games in a row.
Spirit Lake 11, Pocahontas Area 6: Spirit Lake softball won its fourth consecutive game on Friday with an 11-6 victory over Pocahontas Area.
Spencer 13, Lawton-Bronson 1: The Spencer softball team beat Lawton-Bronson by a score of 13-1, as the Tigers bounced back from their earlier loss to Heelan.
Spencer 10, GT/RA 5; Spencer 7, Emmetsburg 3: Spencer earned a pair of wins on Saturday at the tournament at Emmetsburg High School, as the Tigers beat GT/RA 10-5, and edged out Emmetsburg with a five-run top of the seventh inning.
Sioux Center 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 3: The Sioux Center softball team improved its winning streak to five games on Friday with a 5-3 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
The Nighthawks led the game, 3-1, as the teams went into the final inning, but the Warriors pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to finally take the lead for good.
Sioux Center had nine hits in the game, including a home run from sophomore Reagan Jansen. The Nighthawks had six hits, one of which was an RBI triple from sophomore Gretta Van Es.
Warriors pitcher Tatum Schmalbeck had five strikeouts over seven innings of work, while Jewel Bergstrom had two K's for the Nighthawks over 6 1/3.
Sheldon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Sheldon bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan on Friday. The Orabs had eight hits on the day, with freshman Tori Elgersma providing two singles. Sophomore Kourtney Dekker had two doubles for Sheldon, and one RBI.
Dekker also had 10 strikeouts over seven shutouts innings, as Sheldon's pitcher.
West Monona 5, Le Mars 2; Le Mars 16, Lawton-Bronson 1: The Le Mars softball team split a doubleheader on Friday at its home tournament, as the Bulldogs fell to West Monona in the first game, 5-2, and then took down Lawton-Bronson, 16-1, in the nightcap.
Le Mars scored six runs in the first inning, six in the second, and four in the third, to snag the lopsided win.
Baseball
Remsen-St. Mary's 11, MMCRU 0: The Hawks dominated MMCRU on Friday, holding the Royals to just two hits while putting up 11 runs.
With the win, Remsen-St. Mary's improved to 11-2, while MMCRU fell to 6-5.
Unity Christian 16, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Unity Christian baseball walloped Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Friday, 16-0. Unity Christian's winning streak now stands at five games.
North Scott 8, Storm Lake 7; Bettendorf 11, Storm Lake 8: Storm Lake baseball dropped a pair of decision on Friday at a tournament in Waterloo, as the Tornadoes lost to North Scott,8-7, and Bettendorf, 11-8. Storm Lake had nine hits in the game against Bettendorf, two of them from sophomore Jake Eddie, who also had three stolen bases and three runs scored.
MOC-Floyd Valley 2, Okoboji 1: MOC-Floyd Valley baseball won its sixth straight game on Friday, as the Dutchmen beat Okoboji, 2-1.
After trailing the entire game, MOC-Floyd Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the walk-off win. Sophomore Carson Jager has two hits and one RBI.
Newell-Fonda 11, Pocahontas Area 9: Newell-Fonda baseball kept its hold on first place with an 11-9 win on Friday over Pocahontas Area. The Mustangs had 12 hits in the game, led by senior Gabe Sievers, who had three hits, three runs scored, two RBI, and a double. Junior Beau Wilken had three singles, three RBI, and three stolen bases.