Prep roundup: LeMars softball sweeps aside East

The Le Mars softball team finished off the regular season in strong fashion on Monday night, as the Bulldogs swept aside East to go into the postseason on a three-game winning streak.
Le Mars beat the Black Raiders in game one of the doubleheader, 7-3, and then won Game 2, 9-0. Sophomore pitcher Lizzie Koontz got the win in game one, pitching seven innings and allowing 11 hits while striking out two.
On offense, Le Mars senior Maggie Allen went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer.
In the nightcap, senior Alivia Milbraught was the winning pitcher after allowing four hits to East, with eight strikeouts. In that game, Allen went 2-for-4 at the plate, with two RBI and a double.
With the win, Le Mars finishes the regular season at 24-12 overall, good for second place in the Missouri River Conference behind Bishop Heelan.
The Bulldogs will host Storm Lake (5-21-1) on Thursday in the Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
East, which finished at 19-19 on the year, will open its postseason on Saturday against Council Bluffs Jefferson (4-28) in the Class 5A, Region 1 semifinal.
Softball
Sergeant Bluff Luton 7-11, Sioux City West 2-0: The SB-L softball team swept West at home on Monday night, as the Warriors ended their regular season on a four-game winning streak.
In the first game against the Wolverines, the Warriors beat West by a 7-2 score, as the team managed seven base hits and six walks, while starting pitcher Regan Herbst struck out eight batters and allowed six hits over seven innings.
In the second game, SB-L took down West 11-0 on seven hits and five walks. Junior Addie Brown led the team on offense with two hits and two RBI, while senior Abby Lewis struck out five batters over five innings of work.
With the win, SB-L ends its regular season at 28-11, while West fell to 0-34.
After a first-round bye, the Warriors will play either Le Mars or Storm Lake on Saturday in the Class 4A, Region 1 semifinal, while West will play at Sioux City North in the Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal on Thursday night.
Sioux City North 7, Lawton-Bronson 4: North softball took down Lawton-Bronson on Monday by a 7-4 score, as the Stars improved to 16-20 on the season, and the Eagles fell to 2-25.
North will begin its postseason on Thursday at home against West in the Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal, while Lawton-Bronson hosted MVAOCOU on Tuesday in the Class 2A, Region 2 opening round.
Kuemper Catholic 9, Denison-Schleswig 2: The Denison-Schleswig softball team ended its regular season on Monday with a 9-2 loss to Kuemper Catholic, as the Monarchs enter the postseason with a 19-14 overall record.
The Monarchs will host Lewis Central on Thursday in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals round.
Baseball
Kuemper Catholic 7, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Denison-Schleswig baseball team saw its three-game winning streak end on Monday with a lopsided loss to Kuemper Catholic, as the Monarchs managed just four hits on Monday in a 7-0 defeat.
With the loss, the Monarchs fell to 13-6 overall, and will play Wednesday, at Greene County.
Storm Lake 10, Cherokee 7: The Tornadoes won their fourth straight game after a 10-7 Monday night win over Cherokee. Storm Lake's offense had 11 hits, including a home run from senior Ben Raveling and doubles from Jake Eddie, Mark Eddie, and Pako Gonzalez.
With the win, Storm Lake improved to 21-5, with Cherokee fell to 4-15.
Spirit Lake 17, West Bend-Mallard 4: The Spirit Lake baseball team walloped West Bend-Mallard on Monday by a 17-4 score. The win improved the Indians to 15-7 on the season.
The team played again on Tuesday against Remsen St. Mary's, after the Journal went to press.
Remsen St. Mary's 6, Western Christian 2: Remsen St. Mary's baseball took down Western Christian on Monday by a 6-2 score, as the Hawks improved to 20-3 on the season.
The Wolfpack played at Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday night, while the the Hawks played at Spirit Lake.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14, Storm Lake St. Mary's 4: The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn baseball team beat Storm Lake St. Mary's by a score of 14-4, as the Hawks pounded out 13 hits on offense, while pitchers Dawson Schiphoff and Bennett Hack allowed just three hits to the Panthers.
With the win, H-M-S improved to 9-10 on the season, while Storm Lake St. Mary's fell to 0-14.
Akron-Westfield 6, South O'Brien 5: The Akron-Westfield baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to a walk-off 6-5 win on Monday night over South O-Brien. With the win, the Westerners improved to 12-14 on the year, while the Wolverines fell to 4-16.
Kingsley-Pierson 4, Lawton-Bronson 3: The K-P baseball team beat Lawton-Bronson by a 4-3 score on Monday in the Western Valley Tournament semifinal, as the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a three-run deficit.
With the win, Kingsley-Pierson improved to 22-3, and hosted Woodbury Central on Tuesday night in the conference tournament semifinal.
Woodbury Central 4, OABCIG 2: The Woodbury Central baseball team broke a 2-2 tie by scoring one run in both the fifth and the sixth innings on Monday night against OABCIG, as the Wildcats took down the Falcons in the conference tournament, 4-2.
The Wildcats managed five hits in the game, and improved to 21-8 overall. The team played at Kingsley-Pierson on Tuesday in the conference tournament final, in a game that concluded after the Journal went to press.
Ridge View 8, Westwood 3: The Ridge View baseball team improved to 13-11 on the season with an 8-3 win on Monday over Westwood.
The Raptors managed nine hits on the night and scored six of their runs in the fifth innings. The Rebels managed their three runs on five base hits.
Ridge View starter Jacob Brinkman allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings, with four walks and seven strikeouts.
With the loss, Westwood fell to 3-19.
MVAOCOU 6, River Valley 1: The MVAOCOU baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday night to clinch a 6-1 win over River Valley.
The Rams managed eight hits in the game, all of them singles, two of them from senior Ben Schram. On the mound, sophomore Kolby Scott allowed three hits and struck out six batters in 4 2/3 shutout innings.
The Rams improved to 9-9 overall, with River Valley fell to 3-14.