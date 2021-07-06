Prep roundup: LeMars softball sweeps aside East

In the first game against the Wolverines, the Warriors beat West by a 7-2 score, as the team managed seven base hits and six walks, while starting pitcher Regan Herbst struck out eight batters and allowed six hits over seven innings.

In the second game, SB-L took down West 11-0 on seven hits and five walks. Junior Addie Brown led the team on offense with two hits and two RBI, while senior Abby Lewis struck out five batters over five innings of work.

With the win, SB-L ends its regular season at 28-11, while West fell to 0-34.

After a first-round bye, the Warriors will play either Le Mars or Storm Lake on Saturday in the Class 4A, Region 1 semifinal, while West will play at Sioux City North in the Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Sioux City North 7, Lawton-Bronson 4: North softball took down Lawton-Bronson on Monday by a 7-4 score, as the Stars improved to 16-20 on the season, and the Eagles fell to 2-25.

North will begin its postseason on Thursday at home against West in the Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal, while Lawton-Bronson hosted MVAOCOU on Tuesday in the Class 2A, Region 2 opening round.