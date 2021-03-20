PREP ROUNDUP: Norris Titans no-hit South Sioux City baseball

WAHOO, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School baseball team lost a pair of games on Saturday during the Wahoo Invitational.

The Cardinals were no-hit by Norris in Game 1, 10-0, then in Game 2, they lost 8-3 to Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran.

The three Titans pitchers who combined to throw a no-hitter in Game 1 were C.J. Hood, Braydon Weekly and Daiten Schmidt.

The three combined to strike out seven Cardinals batters. Hood had three walks.

Connor Slaughter walked twice while Tyler Knowles picked up the third walk. Devin Penne was also hit by a pitch.

Jace Kempers took the loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits over three innings.

Then, in Game 2, the Cardinals scored all three of their runs during the sixth inning.

Cardinals senior Caleb Kriens had an RBI single during that inning. Kaine Young and Penne also scored during that inning on a passed ball and wild pitch.

Kriens was 2-for-3. All four of the South Sioux hits were singles.

Knowles took the loss on the mound, as he allowed three runs, but didn't force a hit. He walked four and struck out one.

