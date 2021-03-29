Prep roundup: Okoboji boys, Ridge View girls win at South O'Brien early meet

The 100 hurdles winner was Cherokee's Jada Timmerman (18.75) and 400 hurdles winner was Taja Conley of South O'Brien (1:13.26).

The Wolverines won four relay events.

Cherokee's Nahia Ellis had the best jump in the high jump at 4-10. Ridge View freshman Shae Dutler won the long jump at 15-8 1/2.

The Pioneers swept the throws category, as Morgan Robinson won in the shot put (35-11 1/2) and the discus (95-2).

BASEBALL

GROSS CATHOLIC 14, SOUTH SIOUX 6: The South Sioux baseball team dropped its seventh consecutive game on Monday.

Junior Kaine Young got the start for the Cardinals. He lasted three innings and gave up nine runs, while striking out two batters. On offense, South Sioux had five hits for the game, while the pitching staff gave up 12 base knocks.

Both defenses struggled, as Gross Catholic committed two errors, and the Cardinals had three.

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, ELK-POINT JEFFERSON 0: The Dakota Valley baseball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory at home on Monday against Elk Point-Jefferson.

Dakota Valley pitcher Paul Bruns pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out 10. On offense, the Panthers had four hits in the ballgame. The Panthers scored their first run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead, and put up their second run in the bottom of the sixth.

