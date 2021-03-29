Prep roundup: Okoboji boys, Ridge View girls win at South O'Brien early meet

PAULLINA, Iowa — The Okoboji High School boys track team and the Ridge View girls took team honors at the Wolverine Early Meet on Monday.
The Pioneers scored 178 points while the Raptors girls had 153.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn won all three of the boys individual sprint races.
Pioneers senior Paul Golke changed that during the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 22.35 seconds.
Okoboji's Akron Jostand won the 1,600 (5:25) while teammate Jacob Brinkman won in the 3,200 (12:33).
Ridge View's Jacob Brinkman and Kole Winkel went 1-2 in the 100-meter hurdles. Carver's winning time was 15.72 seconds, about 1.7 seconds ahead of his seeding time.
Winkel also won in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Mason Carver won in the 400 hurdles (58.87).
Ridge View won in four relay events.
On the girls side, all six open races were won by underclassmen.
Cherokee's Camille Zweifel won the 100 (12.94), South O'Brien's Willa Sickelka in the 200 (27.64), Ridge View's Morgan Todd won in the 400 (1:08.91). All three girls are juniors.
Braves junior Molly Pitts won in the 800 (2:47.43), while Lexi Duffy won in the 1,500 (5:41.50). Braves freshman Maddy Courtright won the 3,000 (13.23.47).
The 100 hurdles winner was Cherokee's Jada Timmerman (18.75) and 400 hurdles winner was Taja Conley of South O'Brien (1:13.26).
The Wolverines won four relay events.
Cherokee's Nahia Ellis had the best jump in the high jump at 4-10. Ridge View freshman Shae Dutler won the long jump at 15-8 1/2.
The Pioneers swept the throws category, as Morgan Robinson won in the shot put (35-11 1/2) and the discus (95-2).
BASEBALL
GROSS CATHOLIC 14, SOUTH SIOUX 6: The South Sioux baseball team dropped its seventh consecutive game on Monday.
Junior Kaine Young got the start for the Cardinals. He lasted three innings and gave up nine runs, while striking out two batters. On offense, South Sioux had five hits for the game, while the pitching staff gave up 12 base knocks.
Both defenses struggled, as Gross Catholic committed two errors, and the Cardinals had three.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, ELK-POINT JEFFERSON 0: The Dakota Valley baseball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory at home on Monday against Elk Point-Jefferson.
Dakota Valley pitcher Paul Bruns pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out 10. On offense, the Panthers had four hits in the ballgame. The Panthers scored their first run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead, and put up their second run in the bottom of the sixth.