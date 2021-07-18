Prep roundup: Remsen-St. Mary's baseball earns spot in substate final

Remsen-St. Mary's 6, Gehlen Catholic 0: The Remsen-St. Mary's baseball team clinched a spot in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final with a 6-0 win on Saturday over Gehlen Catholic.
The Jays end their season at 18-13 overall, while the Hawks improve to 25-3. Remsen will play on Tuesday against Newell-Fonda for a spot at the state tournament.
Newell-Fonda 7, Bishop Garrigan 2: The Newell-Fonda baseball team took down Bishop Garrigan on Saturday by a 7-2 score, as the Mustangs improved to 21-6 on the year.
Newell-Fonda will play Remsen-St. Mary's on Tuesday in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final, in Cherokee.
Unity Christian 7, West Lyon 2: The Unity Christian baseball team advanced to the substate finals with a 7-2 victory on Saturday over West Lyon.
With the win, the Knights won the Class 2A, District 1 title, and will play Estherville-Lincoln Central on Tuesday in the substate finals.
West Lyon's season ended with an 18-5 overall record.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 7, Spirit Lake 3: The Spirit Lake baseball team ended its season with a 7-3 loss to the Midgets in the Class 2A, Substate 1 semifinals on Saturday.
E-LC will go on to play Unity Christian for a spot at the state tournament on Tuesday, while the Indians end the year with a 17-8 record.
Alta-Aurelia 11, Pocahontas Area 0: Alta-Aurelia baseball earned a dominant 11-0 won over Pocahontas Area on Saturday, as the Warriors put themselves just one win away from the fourth state tournament appearance in program history.
Alta-Aurelia wil play Van Meter on Tuesday at 7 p.m., for a spot at state.