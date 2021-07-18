Prep roundup: Remsen-St. Mary's baseball earns spot in substate final

Remsen-St. Mary's 6, Gehlen Catholic 0: The Remsen-St. Mary's baseball team clinched a spot in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final with a 6-0 win on Saturday over Gehlen Catholic.

The Jays end their season at 18-13 overall, while the Hawks improve to 25-3. Remsen will play on Tuesday against Newell-Fonda for a spot at the state tournament.

Newell-Fonda 7, Bishop Garrigan 2: The Newell-Fonda baseball team took down Bishop Garrigan on Saturday by a 7-2 score, as the Mustangs improved to 21-6 on the year.

Newell-Fonda will play Remsen-St. Mary's on Tuesday in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final, in Cherokee.

Unity Christian 7, West Lyon 2: The Unity Christian baseball team advanced to the substate finals with a 7-2 victory on Saturday over West Lyon.

With the win, the Knights won the Class 2A, District 1 title, and will play Estherville-Lincoln Central on Tuesday in the substate finals.

West Lyon's season ended with an 18-5 overall record.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 7, Spirit Lake 3: The Spirit Lake baseball team ended its season with a 7-3 loss to the Midgets in the Class 2A, Substate 1 semifinals on Saturday.