PREP ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's wins on Collin Homan's walk-off homer

REMSEN, Iowa — With its backs against the wall, the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team stepped up when it mattered most.

The Hawks scored both of their runs in a 2-1 win over Gehlen Catholic on Saturday in a Class 1A district championship late in the seventh inning, then again in the eighth inning.

Cael Ortmann tied the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he drove in Brenden Fisch on a sacrifice fly.

The Hawks forced three straight walks, and the Jays put starting pitcher Connor Kraft. Kraft had 97 pitches before he returned to the mound to face Ortmann, which that at-bat lasted five pitches.

Zayne Weiland came back in to face Hunter Pick. Weiland first came in to start the seventh inning, as Kraft’s pitch count was approaching the max.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Collin Homan hit a game-winning home run on a 2-2 count that gave the Hawks the win.

Carter Kellen drove in the lone Jays run in the sixth inning, and charged a rare earned run to Hawks senior Carter Schorg.

The Jays tallied five hits off Schorg, and all five of them were singles.

Schorg pitched all eight innings. He needed 108 pitches to get through the 24 outs. He threw 74 strikes.

Schorg recorded 11 strikeouts and walked two batters.

Weiland took the loss, allowing Homan’s hit. The run that scored during the seventh inning was charged to Weiland.

The Hawks had four hits, and Jaxon Bunkers had two of them. Bunkers also struck out for the first time this season.

With the win, the Hawks face West Harrison in the substate final at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sioux City East.

Hinton 13, West Sioux 3: The Blackhawks started off the game with 12 runs in the first inning.

Brody Spies and Easton Stusse each had two hits. Spies had two RBIs while Stusse had a double and drove in three runs.

Glen Carlson took the win, pitching the five innings and striking out eight during that stretch.

Aaden Schweisow had two hits and a stolen base for the Falcons.

The Blackhawks will face Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Open Space Park in Sioux Center for a spot in the 2A state tournament.

Kingsley-Pierson 4, Woodbury Central 1: Conner Beeler drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning Saturday, and that helped the Panthers beat the Wildcats.

Evan Neumann also had an RBI single during the fourth inning.

Kyan Schultzen had an RBI single in the top of the fourth for Woodbury Central.

Evan Neumann and Conner Beelner combined to hold the Wildcats to one earned run on five hits. They teamed up to strike out six.

Neumann went six innings, and threw 98 pitches.

Kingsley-Pierson will face Tri-Center – for the second straight year – in the substate final. This time, the game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Denison.

Bishop Garrigan 4, Alta-Aurelia 2: Preston McCoy had two hits, including a triple, in his final game with the Warriors.

Allen Brenner had an RBI.

Prep softball

Ames 6, East 1: Kennedy Wineland scored the Black Raiders’ lone run in the first inning, and then the Little Cyclones scored six in a row to advance to the regional final.

Brylee Hempey, Olivia Mentze and Kaedy Junck had a hit for East.

Bishop Heelan 8, Spencer 4: Crusaders junior Kenley Meis had three hits. She also had an RBI and a stolen base.

Grace Nelson had two hits, that also included a triple.

Angel Shaw got the win, as she struck out four Tigers hitters.

The Crusaders will make the trip to Dallas Center-Grimes to face the Fillies in a Class 4A regional final.

Fort Dodge 12, North 0: The Dodgers wasted little time scoring on the Stars.

They scored thrice in the first, twice in the third and seven in the fourth.

Jalen Adams struck out 10 Stars batters in four innings.

Sioux Center 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 3: The Warriors scored three runs in the third inning to edge the Dutch.

Sioux Center faces Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Estherville.