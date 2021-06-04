Prep roundup: SBL baseball sweeps Lincoln in doubleheader

Luke Paulsen had four strikeouts during the five-inning outing.

East 21-11, North 4-8 8: The Black Raiders swept a doubleheader on Thursday against North, as East's offense exploded for 32 runs.

East scored 13 runs in the first inning of Game 1, and totaled 16 hits as an offense, as senior Kaleb Nutt led the way with four hits and five RBI. In the nightcap, East added 10 more hits, with junior Aiden Haukap leading the team with four hits and seven RBI.

Le Mars 7-1, Sioux City West 4-3: The West baseball team split a doubleheader on Thursday against Le Mars. The Bulldogs beat the Wolverines in Game 1 by a 7-4 score, and in Game 2, West beat the Bulldogs in a pitcher's duel, 3-1.

West had nine hits in the first game, and led 4-0 going into the fifth inning. Over the final three frames, the Bulldogs scored one, three, and three runs to capture the win. West also had nine hits in Game 2, and pitcher Drew Benson three a complete game, with three strikeouts and just one run allowed.

Denison-Schleswig 8, Harlan 5: The Monarchs beat Harlan on Thursday by an 8-5 score. Denison stormed back from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, and four runs in the fifth.