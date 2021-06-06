Prep roundup: Sheldon softball cruises to trio of wins in home tournament.

The Sheldon softball team crushed its competition on Saturday at its home tournament, winning all three of its games by a combined score of 17-0.
The Orabs beat Ridge View 3-0, West Sioux 2-0, and walloped Spirit Lake, 12-0.
In the 12-0 win over Spirit Lake, the Orabs had 13 hits, including a home run from sophomore Kourtney Dekker. With the trio of wins, Sheldon improved to 8-0.
Denison-Schleswig 15, Pocahontas Area 3; Denison-Schleswig 11, Storm Lake 0: The Denison-Schleswig softball earned a pair of victories on Saturday in a tournament at Storm Lake High School, as the Monarchs took down Pocahontas Area by a 15-3 score, and then beat Storm Lake, 11-0.
In the second game, the Monarchs finished with 10 hits, while freshman Claire Leinen got the win after striking out eight batters in five innings.
The Monarchs will play a doubleheader on Monday at Shenandoah.
Algona 22, Cherokee 17; Akron-Westfield 10, Cherokee 0: The Cherokee softball team lost a pair of wild matchups on Satuday, as the Braves fell to the Bulldogs of Algona by a 22-17 score in game one, and then fell to Akron-Westfield, 10-0.
Algona and Cherokee combined for 22 hits in the first game, with Cherokee's batters also drawing 12 walks.
In the second game, Akron-Westfield freshman pitcher Megan Courtright allowed just four hits over five innings, while striking out two.
Storm Lake 7, Harris-Lake Park 5: Before its 11-0 loss over Denison-Schleswig, the Tornadoes offense came up big, with a 7-5 win over Harris-Lake Park on Saturday.
Storm Lake finished with nine hits in the game, including a triple from catcher Josie Hernandez.
Spirit Lake 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5: The Indians beat the Nighthawks on Saturday, 7-5. The win improved Spirit Lake to 8-5 on the season, and dropped BH/RV to 4-2 overall.
Western Christian 8, Unity Christian 5: The Western Christian softball team beat Unity Christian on Saturday at the MOC/FV tournament, 8-5.
The Wolfpack slugged ten hits in the game, with five singles and five doubles. Sophomore Jocelyn Oostenink had three hits, with two doubles and three RBI.
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Western Christian 2: The MOC-Floyd Valley softball team beat Western Christian Saturday by a 7-2 score, as the Dutchmen scratched out 14 hits.
Gehlen Catholic 3, Bishop Heelan 2: Gehlen Catholic beat Heelan on Saturday, 3-2, as the Jays pulled out a victory despite managing just two hits. The Jays offense also had two walks, and two hit batters, and junior Rylee Schnepf drove in two runs in the second inning.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, BH/RV 7; SBL 6, Sioux Center 5; West Lyon 17, SBL 4: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team won two of its three games on Saturday at the Sheldon Tournament, as the Warriors beat BH/RV 9-7, beat Sioux Center by a score of 6-5, and then fell to West Lyon, 17-4.
SBL is now 6-6 on the season, and in fourth place in the Missouri River Standings.
South O'Brien 12, Sioux City North 5; Hinton 14, Sioux City North 2: The North softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday at the Sioux City West Tournament, as the Stars fell to South O'Brien by a 12-5 score, and dropped a game to Hinton, 14-2.
Hinton managed nine hits in its victory, with eight singles, and seven walks.
River Valley 20, Sioux City West 2: The West softball team continued its season-long slide on Saturday against River Valley, as the Wolverines fell in the first game of their home tournament, 20-2.
River Valley had 16 hits in the game, and scored 12 runs in the first inning, four in the second, and four more in the third. With the loss, West falls to 0-11.
Hinton 5, Sioux City West 2: West then fell to 0-12 after losing its next game to Hinton, 5-2.
Remsen St. Mary's 4, Kuemper Catholic 3: The Hawks pulled out a one-run win over Kuemper Catholic at the CYO Tournament, as the team managed six hits.
Remsen St. Mary's 6, Gehlen Catholic 4: The Hawks improved to 9-2 overall later in the day with a 6-4 win over Gehlen Catholic.
West Sioux 7, Spirit Lake 3: Sioux Center softball improved to 9-1 overall, with a 7-3 win on Saturday over Spirit Lake.
MOC-Floyd Valley 5, Kingsley-Pierson 2; Kingsley-Pierson 12, Unity Christian 1: The Kingsley-Pierson softball team split its pair of games on Saturday at the MOC-Floyd Valley Tournament, as the Panthers lost to the host team, 12-5, and crushed Unity Christian, 12-1.
In the second game, the Panthers had 12 hits, with senior Delaney Iseminger leading the way with three, including a double and two RBI.
West Monona 10, Sioux City East 1; South O'Brien 9, West Monona 7: The West Monona softball team split its day at the West High Classic, beating East 10-1, and losing to South O'Brien, 9-7.
Baseball
Johnston 10, Sioux City East 0: The East baseball team had its six game winning streak snapped on Saturday, with a 10-0 loss to Johnston. The Dragons managed their 10 runs on just six hits, with eight walks and three hit batters.
East is now 8-2 on the season.
Sioux Center 14, Woodbury Central 11: Sioux Center beat Woodbury Central on Saturday, as the Warriors managed 13 hits, including six for extra bases, along with eight walks.
Sioux Center 15, Storm Lake 0: Sioux Center walloped Storm Lake 15-0, behind 13 base hits. Sophomore Aiden DeJager had a team high three hits, with three runs scored, two RBI, and two triples.
Kingsley-Pierson 6, Newell-Fonda 4: The K-P baseball team beat Newell-Fonda on Saturday, 6-4, to improve its season record to 9-0.
Both teams had eight hits in the game, but the Panthers were helped in the runs column by seven walks.