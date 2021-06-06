Prep roundup: Sheldon softball cruises to trio of wins in home tournament.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, BH/RV 7; SBL 6, Sioux Center 5; West Lyon 17, SBL 4: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team won two of its three games on Saturday at the Sheldon Tournament, as the Warriors beat BH/RV 9-7, beat Sioux Center by a score of 6-5, and then fell to West Lyon, 17-4.

SBL is now 6-6 on the season, and in fourth place in the Missouri River Standings.

South O'Brien 12, Sioux City North 5; Hinton 14, Sioux City North 2: The North softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday at the Sioux City West Tournament, as the Stars fell to South O'Brien by a 12-5 score, and dropped a game to Hinton, 14-2.

Hinton managed nine hits in its victory, with eight singles, and seven walks.

River Valley 20, Sioux City West 2: The West softball team continued its season-long slide on Saturday against River Valley, as the Wolverines fell in the first game of their home tournament, 20-2.

River Valley had 16 hits in the game, and scored 12 runs in the first inning, four in the second, and four more in the third. With the loss, West falls to 0-11.

Hinton 5, Sioux City West 2: West then fell to 0-12 after losing its next game to Hinton, 5-2.