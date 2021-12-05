Prep roundup: South O'Brien boys take down Sheldon

PAULLINA, Iowa-- The South O'Brien High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 47-35 win over Sheldon on Saturday.

The Wolves outscored the Orabs in the first half, 21-14, and ten scored 26 points over the third and fourth quarters to claim the win.

Sheldon junior Blake Radke led the Orabs with 13 points, while Shane Brouwer had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. For South O'Brien, Hudson Oolman had a team-high 10 points, while Jacob VanLith and Sawyer Honkomp each had eight.

Jake Wallin had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Girls basketball

Sheldon 60, South O'Brien 30: The Sheldon girls basketball team walloped South O'Brien on Saturday, 60-30, as the Orabs earned their first win of the season.

Sheldon senior Payten Lode scored a team-high 14 points, while Makenna Kleinhesselink put up a double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Riley Draper had a team-high 14 points for the Wolvers.

Wrestling

Doug Wood Invitational: The Woodbury Central High School wrestling team competed on Saturday at the Doug Wood Invitational, and walked away with three top finishes.

Sophomore Brand Beaver finished in first place at 120 pounds with a win by fall over Cole Pelleymounter of Ogden in the first-place match, and at 138, Wildcats junior Ryder Koele beat Aaron Massner to claim the top spot.

152-pound freshman Zack Butler took the crown with a win over South Central Calhoun sophomore Zachary Trott in the first place match.

Elsewhere for the Woodbury Central, freshman Axton Lindgren finished second at 106, Avery Willer placed fourth at 113 pounds, and Gunnar Vohs placed third at 126.

Wildcats' junior Carter Black was fifth at 132 pounds, Tristen Jessen placed third in the 145 pound bracket, and Max McGill took second at 160 pounds.

Kyan Schultzen, Blase Sanford, and Levi Davis each finished third, at 170, 182, and 220 pounds respectively.

Cross Country

North places 30th at XC championships

Huntsville, Ala.-- The Sioux City North High School cross country team took 30th in the team standings on Saturday at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country championships, as six North runners competed in the event.

North junior Gabe Nash was the team's top finisher at 96th overall, with a time of 15:08.16, while Will Lohr placed 152nd at 15:26.00. Natnael Kifle was second for the ream with a 176th place finish and a time of 15:31.30, while Yemane Kifle was 290th overall with a time of 16:31.00.

Newbury Park (KS) placed first overall in the team standings, finishing with each of the top three finishers. Newbury Park senior Colin Sahlman took first first place with a time of 14:03.29.

