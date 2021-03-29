Prep roundup: South Sioux baseball falls to Gross Catholic

The South Sioux baseball team dropped its seventh consecutive game on Monday, as the Cardinals fell to Gross Catholic by a 14-6 score.

Junior Kaine Young got the start for the Cardinals. He lasted three innings and gave up nine runs, while striking out two batters. On offense, South Sioux had five hits for the game, while the pitching staff gave up 12 base knocks.

Both defenses struggled, as Gross Catholic committed two errors, and the Cardinals had three.

With the loss, South Sioux falls to 1-7 on the season. The Cardinals will play on Tuesday, at Mount Michael Benedictine, in Elkhorn.

Dakota Valley baseball beats Elk Point-Jefferson

The Dakota Valley baseball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory at home on Monday against Elk Point-Jefferson.

Dakota Valley pitcher Paul Bruns pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out 10. On offense, the Panthers had four hits in the ballgame. The Panthers scored their first run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead, and put up their second run in the bottom of the sixth.

Dakota Valley will play at home again on Tuesday, against Dell Rapids.

