Prep roundup: Spirit Lake girls tennis loses in state semifinals

ANKENY-- The Spirit Lake girls tennis team suffered a pair of losses on Saturday at the girls state team tournament in Ankeny. In the state semifinal, the Indians fell to Xavier, 5-0, and then lost to Fairfield in the consolation round, 5-1.
Baseball
Bishop Heelan 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 4: The Bishop Heelan baseball team earned a 9-4 win on Friday over MOC-Floyd Valley, as starting pitcher Kaleb Gengler struck out 12 batters to earn the win. On the offensive side, Ian Gill, Carter Ritz, and Jaron Bleeker each had two hits, while Brayden Pratt reached base four times.
As a team, the Crusaders had 10 hits, five for extra bases. Heelan is now 7-1 on the season, while the Dutchmen are 6-2.
Fort Dodge 8-17, Sioux City North 6-6: Fort Dodge swept Sioux City North in a doubleheader on Friday, as the Dodgers earned victories of 8-6 and 17-6 over the Stars.
With the losses, North falls to 1-10 on the season. The Stars will play Monday, at Harlan.
Spirit Lake 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5: The Spirit Lake baseball team earned a walkoff victory over SBL, as the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the 6-5 win.
Indians' junior Michael Stein had three hits in the game, including two doubles, while pitcher Jake Cornwall struck out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings of work.
Spirit Lake is now 6-1, while SBL falls to 4-4 on the season.
Remsen St. Mary's 15, South O'Brien 0: Remsen St. Mary's earned its third consecutive dominant victory on Friday, as the Hawks walloped the Wolverines 15-0. The Hawks scored two runs in the first, six in the second, and seven in the third.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 7-1 on the season.
Kingsley-Pierson 6, OABCIG 3: The K-P baseball team beat OABCIG on Friday, 6-3, as the Panthers improved to 8-0 on the young season. Sophomore Emerson Pratt had three hits, with three runs scored and one RBI, while Jackson Howe drove in two runs on two base hits.
Kingsley-Pierson 6, Newell-Fonda 4: The Panthers improved to 9-0 on Saturday with a 6-4 win over Newell-Fonda, as K-P erased a 4-1 deficit with four runs in the top of the sixth innings, and one more in the seventh.
Softball
Sioux City East 11, River Valley 3; West Monona 10, Sioux City East 1: The East softball team had a roller-coaster of a day on Saturday at the Sioux City West tournament.
The Black Raiders beat River Valley in their first game, 11-3, and then fell to West Monona by a 10-1 score.
Evie Larson got the win in the first game by striking out three batters over six innings of work. Sophomore Alexy Jones had two of East's seven hits in the fame, while junior Brylee Hempey had a two-run homer.
In game two, freshman Olivia Mentzer was tagged with the loss after giving up five hits and 10 runs over four innings. Five of West Monona's 10 runs were unearned, as the Black Raiders committed five errors on defense.
East is now 7-6 on the season, and will play Tuesday against Council Bluffs Jefferson.
River Valley 20, Sioux City West 2: The West softball team continued its season-long slide on Saturday against River Valley, as the Wolverines fell in the first game of their home tournament, 20-2.
River Valley had 16 hits in the game, and scored 12 runs in the first inning, four in the second, and four more in the third. With the loss, West falls to 0-11.