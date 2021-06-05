Prep roundup: Spirit Lake girls tennis loses in state semifinals

ANKENY-- The Spirit Lake girls tennis team suffered a pair of losses on Saturday at the girls state team tournament in Ankeny. In the state semifinal, the Indians fell to Xavier, 5-0, and then lost to Fairfield in the consolation round, 5-1.

Baseball

Bishop Heelan 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 4: The Bishop Heelan baseball team earned a 9-4 win on Friday over MOC-Floyd Valley, as starting pitcher Kaleb Gengler struck out 12 batters to earn the win. On the offensive side, Ian Gill, Carter Ritz, and Jaron Bleeker each had two hits, while Brayden Pratt reached base four times.

As a team, the Crusaders had 10 hits, five for extra bases. Heelan is now 7-1 on the season, while the Dutchmen are 6-2.

Fort Dodge 8-17, Sioux City North 6-6: Fort Dodge swept Sioux City North in a doubleheader on Friday, as the Dodgers earned victories of 8-6 and 17-6 over the Stars.

With the losses, North falls to 1-10 on the season. The Stars will play Monday, at Harlan.

Spirit Lake 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5: The Spirit Lake baseball team earned a walkoff victory over SBL, as the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the 6-5 win.