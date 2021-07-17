Prep roundup: West baseball ends season with loss to Valley

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City West baseball team saw its season come to an end on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A-Substate 1 tournament, as the No. 4 seeded Wolverines lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Valley by a 7-0 score.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Tigers pushed across three runs. In the fifth, Valley added another run, and plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to take the seven-run advantage. As an offense, the Tigers had eight hits, including a two-RBI triple from junior Nick Meyer.
Senior Oliver Parizek pitched six shutout innings for Valley, allowing five hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.
With the loss, West ended its season with a 14-19 record. Valley will play again on Monday at Sioux City East in the substate semifinals.
Spencer 3, Le Mars 2: The Spencer baseball team pulled off a stunning upset on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 1 playoffs, as the No. 8 seeded Tigers took down No. 1 seed Le Mars by a 3-2 score.
The Bulldogs took an early lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but that was all the offense the team would muster. The Tigers pushed one across in the top of the third, and scored two more in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Le Mars was unable to mount a comeback and had its season come to an early end.
The Tigers offense had nine hits in the game, while Spencer sophomore Reid Tigges allowed four hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Le Mars season ends with a 20-14 record, while Spencer will play Monday at MOC-Floyd Valley in the Substate semifinals.
Storm Lake 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2: The Storm Lake baseball squad advanced to the Class 3A-Substate 1 semifinals on Friday with a 7-2 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
The Tornadoes offensive output came on six hits and six walks, while the Nighthawks managed just two hits on the night. Senior pitcher Alex Godredsen allowed six runs on five hits and five walks, with six strikeouts, while Storm Lake senior Mark Eddie allowed four hits and two earned runs, with 10 strikeouts.
The Nighthawks end their season at 11-9, while Storm Lake will play Monday at 7 p.m., against Sioux Center.
Denison-Schleswig 8, Carroll 1: No. 3 seeded Denison-Schleswig baseball took down No. 6 seeded Carroll on Friday by an 8-1 score, as the Monarchs advanced to Monday's 3A-8 semifinals at No. 2 Winterset.
Denison managed its eight runs on seven hits and eight walks, while holding the Tigers to five knocks.