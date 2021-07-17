Prep roundup: West baseball ends season with loss to Valley

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City West baseball team saw its season come to an end on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A-Substate 1 tournament, as the No. 4 seeded Wolverines lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Valley by a 7-0 score.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Tigers pushed across three runs. In the fifth, Valley added another run, and plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to take the seven-run advantage. As an offense, the Tigers had eight hits, including a two-RBI triple from junior Nick Meyer.

Senior Oliver Parizek pitched six shutout innings for Valley, allowing five hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.

With the loss, West ended its season with a 14-19 record. Valley will play again on Monday at Sioux City East in the substate semifinals.

Spencer 3, Le Mars 2: The Spencer baseball team pulled off a stunning upset on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 1 playoffs, as the No. 8 seeded Tigers took down No. 1 seed Le Mars by a 3-2 score.