Prep roundup: Woodbury Central baseball beats Kingsley-Pierson in rain-shortened game

The Woodbury Central baseball team came out on top over Kingsley-Pierson on Monday by a 3-1 score, as the Wildcats dealt the Panthers their third loss of the season.
Woodbury Central junior Carter Bleil went 3-for-3 with three RBI in the game, while Will DeStigter had two RBI on a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout.
Kyan Schultzen got the win for the Panthers.
For K-P, Emerson Pratt went 2-for-2 at the plate, and Jackson Howe drove in the team's only run.
Softball
Woodbury Central 7, Kingsley-Pierson 3: The Woodbury Central softball team earned its 11th win of the season on Monday, as the Panthers upset Kingsley-Pierson by a 7-3 score.
The Wildcats held a one-run lead going into the bottom of the fifth, and then plated three more runs to put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
With the win, Woodbury Central improved to 11-17, while K-P fell to 15-10.
Sioux Center 13, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 0: The Sioux Center softball team earned a solid victory on Monday night over Central Lyon, as the Warriors took down the Mustangs, 13-0.
Tatum Schmalbeck got the start for Sioux Center, and went three innings while allowing just one hit. On offense, Willow Bleeker went 2-for-2 with a double and an inside the park home run.
Taya Gesink and Hope Arends also both went 2-for-2, with Arends finishing with a double and two RBI. The Warriors scored eight runs in the first inning, and five more in the second.
With the win, Sioux Center improved to 22-5, while CLGLR fell to 5-12.
Bishop Heelan 10-17, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0-1: The Bishop Heelan softball team scored a pair of dominant wins on Monday over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, as the Crusaders took down the Yellow Jackets by scores of 10-0 and 17-1.
In the first game, the Crusaders had 13 hits as a team. Senior Kyla Michalak and sophomore Grace Nelson each had two hits, while Nelson finishing the game with three RBI. Junior pitcher Joslyn Verzal got the win after striking out five batters over six innings, while allowing just three hits.
In Game 2, Heelan won by 16 runs, as the team had 15 hits, and reached on three errors by the Yellow Jackets defense.
Junior Mariah Augustine had three hits and scored three runs, and senior Anesa Davenport finished with three RBI.
Michalak got the win this time for Heelan, allowing one run on three hits, with one strikeout in three innings of work.
South O'Brien 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1: The South O'Brien softball team walloped Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Monday night by a score of 11-0.
Junior Grace Fuhrman allowed just one hit in the game for the Wolverines, while striking out five batters.
On offense, freshman Jinger Nieuwenhuis had three hits, including a double, and junior Abby Shreck had a double and a triple. Both Fuhrman and Kenna Bauer had home runs in the game.
With the win, South O'Brien improved to 17-6, while Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn fell to 4-14 on the season.