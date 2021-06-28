Prep roundup: Woodbury Central baseball beats Kingsley-Pierson in rain-shortened game

Taya Gesink and Hope Arends also both went 2-for-2, with Arends finishing with a double and two RBI. The Warriors scored eight runs in the first inning, and five more in the second.

With the win, Sioux Center improved to 22-5, while CLGLR fell to 5-12.

Bishop Heelan 10-17, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0-1: The Bishop Heelan softball team scored a pair of dominant wins on Monday over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, as the Crusaders took down the Yellow Jackets by scores of 10-0 and 17-1.

In the first game, the Crusaders had 13 hits as a team. Senior Kyla Michalak and sophomore Grace Nelson each had two hits, while Nelson finishing the game with three RBI. Junior pitcher Joslyn Verzal got the win after striking out five batters over six innings, while allowing just three hits.

In Game 2, Heelan won by 16 runs, as the team had 15 hits, and reached on three errors by the Yellow Jackets defense.

Junior Mariah Augustine had three hits and scored three runs, and senior Anesa Davenport finished with three RBI.

Michalak got the win this time for Heelan, allowing one run on three hits, with one strikeout in three innings of work.