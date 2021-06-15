Prep roundup: Woodbury Central baseball beats West Monona by 20 runs

Spencer 5, Western Christian 1: The Spencer baseball squad took down Western Christian by a 5-1 score on Monday night, as the Tigers offense outshone the Wolfpack with seven hits, led by junior Devin Dirkx, who finished the night with three.

In addition to his three hits, Dirkx had one RBI, two stolen bases, and seven strikeouts on the mound over seven innings of work.

Central Lyon 11, Sheldon 6: Central Lyon finally got back to .500 with an 11-6 win over Sheldon on Monday night, as the Lions improved their season record to 4-4.

The Lions had 10 hits against the Orabs, with senior Jake Pytleski leading the way with three knocks, three RBI, and two stolen bases.

Going into the final innings, the Lions and Orabs were trailed at 4-4. In the top of the seventh, Central Lyon scored seven runs to take the commanding lead, and Sheldon could managed only two runs in response in the bottom half of the frame.

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sioux Center 3: MOC-Floyd Valley baseball beat Sioux Center on Monday, 7-3, to improve the Dutchmen's record to 13-2 on the year.