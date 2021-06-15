Prep roundup: Woodbury Central baseball beats West Monona by 20 runs

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Woodbury Central baseball team walloped West Monona on Monday by 20 runs, as the Wildcats beat the Spartans, 22-2.
The Wildcats scored 13 runs in the first inning, and followed it up with six in the second, and three in the third.
Woodbury sophomore Will DeStigter went 3-for-3 on the day, while teammate Drew Kleunder went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
West Monona scored both of its runs in the second innings, and finished the game with two hits.
With the loss, the Spartans fell to 0-11, while Woodbury Central improved to 10-6.
Baseball
Storm Lake 13, Cherokee 2: Storm Lake baseball improved to 12-4 on the season with a 13-2 win Monday over Cherokee, as the Tornadoes clubbed 10 hits and drew six walks in the win.
Sophomore Jake Eddie had three hits in the game for Storm Lake, with two triples, one run scored, and one RBI. On the mound, Eddie threw struck out five batters and allowed five hits over five innings.
Aside from the runs he allowed, junior Joe Benson of Cherokee struck out seven batters over four innings.
With the loss, Cherokee falls to 1-8.
Spencer 5, Western Christian 1: The Spencer baseball squad took down Western Christian by a 5-1 score on Monday night, as the Tigers offense outshone the Wolfpack with seven hits, led by junior Devin Dirkx, who finished the night with three.
In addition to his three hits, Dirkx had one RBI, two stolen bases, and seven strikeouts on the mound over seven innings of work.
Central Lyon 11, Sheldon 6: Central Lyon finally got back to .500 with an 11-6 win over Sheldon on Monday night, as the Lions improved their season record to 4-4.
The Lions had 10 hits against the Orabs, with senior Jake Pytleski leading the way with three knocks, three RBI, and two stolen bases.
Going into the final innings, the Lions and Orabs were trailed at 4-4. In the top of the seventh, Central Lyon scored seven runs to take the commanding lead, and Sheldon could managed only two runs in response in the bottom half of the frame.
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sioux Center 3: MOC-Floyd Valley baseball beat Sioux Center on Monday, 7-3, to improve the Dutchmen's record to 13-2 on the year.
The Warriors actually outhit the Dutchmen by a 9-6 margin, but three walks and three hit by pitches also helped MOC's efforts. The Dutchmen scored five runs in the third inning, to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Sophomore Nicholas Wede three hits, including a double and a triple, for the Dutchmen, while Creed Waring had a team-high three knocks for the Warriors.
West Lyon 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: West Lyon stayed perfect in conference play with a 2-1 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Monday night. The Wildcats won the pitchers duel with only four team hits, as the team also drew five walks.
West Lyon pitcher Zach Van Beek struck out eight batters over seven innings, as the Wildcats improved to 8-3.
Alta-Aurelia 11, South Central Calhoun 1: The Alta-Aurelia baseball team walked way with a dominant victory over South Central Calhoun on Monday.
The Warriors clubbed 10 hits en route to an 11-1 win, while holding the Titans to just one.
Senior Trey Engelmann was a terror on the basepaths, with two hits, three runs scored and four stolen bases, while Ryan Jensen had three RBI and two swiped bags. On the mound, Tanner Randall struck out 10 batters over 5 2/3 innings.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 8-5, while South Central Calhoun fell to 0-11.
Newell-Fonda 10, East Sac County 1: The Newell-Fonda baseball team beat East Sac County on Monday, 10-1, as the Mustangs scored four runs in the third innings and six in the fifth, to their ninth win of the season.
Ryan Greenfield finished with two of the Mustangs' eight hits, with three RBI, and a double.
Senior pitcher Hogan Henrich pitched five innings of one run ball, allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters.
Sioux Central 9, Emmetsburg 5: The Rebels finished with eight hits on Monday in their 9-5 win over Emmetsburg, and improved their overall season record to 9-4. Senior Gavin Morton and Dakota Deuschle each had two hits in the game, and Morton finished with three RBI.
Kingsley-Pierson 12, Ridge View 1: The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team won its 14th straight game on Monday with a 12-1 win over Ridge View.
The Panthers scored eight of their runs over the final two innings, and had 15 team hits on the night.
Junior Malakie Christopherson had three hits, including a double and a triple, three runs scored, and four RBI in the game. Junior pitcher Brandon Kron struck out seven while allowing one unearned run in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Lawton-Bronson 12, Ridge View 2: Lawton-Bronson improved to 8-3 on the season after a 12-2 win over River Valley on Monday night. The Eagles had eight hits and eight walks in the game, while senior pitcher Simon Denney struck out nine over six innings.
Softball
Storm Lake 16, Cherokee 13: Storm Lake softball came out on top in a wild game against Cherokee on Monday, as the Tornadoes beat the Braves, 16-13, behind a 21-hit performance from their offense.
Senior Holy Dierenfield led the way on offense for the Tornadoes, with five base hits, including a double, along with four runs scored. Sophomore Hernandez had three hits and five RBI in the game, with two doubles and a home run. For Cherokee, Sarah Mesler had four hits, two runs, and two RBI.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8, Spirit Lake 1: The ELC Midgets softball team improved to 11-4 on the season with an 8-1 win over Spirit Lake on Monday night. Freshman Tatum Dunlavy had two hits, two RBI, and a run scored, with two doubles, while senior Adrienne Rosfjord had three RBI.
ELC pitcher Rylee Yager, an eighth grader, had 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Spencer 7, Western Christian 0: The Spencer softball team beat up the Wolfpack on Monday, 7-0, to improve the Tigers record to 7-0 on the season.
Sophomore Jerra Merchant had three hits, three runs, and one RBI, while junior Allison Piercy had three RBI and two hits.
Akron-Westfield 12, Harris-Lake Park 0: The Akron-Westfield softball team won its 10th straight game, as the Westerners beat Harris-Lake Park on Monday night, 12-0.
The team had 12 hits in the game, 11 of them singles, and one a triple from junior Megan Meinen. Junior pitcher Hailey Wilken allowed no runs and no runs, while striking out five over three innings. Akron-Westfield is now 13-1 on the season.
Remsen-St. Mary's 10, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Remsen St. Mary's softball beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Monday night, 10-0, as the Hawks won their 12th consecutive game.
The Hawks had 10 hits in the game, lead by senior Brittany Johnson, who had three hits, two runs, a double, and three RBI. Freshman pitcher Marina Cronin struck out six batters over six innings, while the Hartley Hawks had eight singles in the game.
South O'Brien 2, Hinton 1: South O'Brien softball beat Hinton on Monday, 2-1, as the Wolverines five hits lead the team to its eighth win.
Junior Kenna Bauer hit an RBI double for the Wolverines, while Sidney George had an RBI triple for Hinton.
South O'Brien junior Grace Fuhrman allowed just one hit and one run over seven innings.
West Monona 5, Woodbury Central 4: West Monona won its sixth straight game on Monday, as the Spartans took down the Wildcats, 5-4. Senior Megan Bonham had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI in the game, while sophomore Carly Miller struck out three batters and three hits and four walks in seven innings.