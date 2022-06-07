Remsen St. Mary's baseball returns to No. 1 in Iowa high school rankings

Sometimes losing your ace pitcher and top two bats in batting average can sink a team. For the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team, it has only gotten stronger.

The Hawks (15-0) started the year barely ranked inside the Top 10, but have quickly risen to the top spot in Class 1A. Some of the early season doubt can from losing Blaine Harpenau and the strong senior class of last season.

“Coming into the season, there were people around the state that didn't really think much of them,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “I think the highest we were ranked was 10th, and I don’t even know if we were ranked in one poll.”

The team used that slight against them as fuel to improve. Remsen St. Mary’s climbed from 10th in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason rankings to fourth after two weeks of play. A week later, the undefeated Hawks are 15-0 heading into Tuesday and are the top team in 1A.

“I think they took that and were like, well, obviously they don't know we’re capable of doing so I told them to use that as motivation,” Harpenau said. “That's kind of what they've done. There's room to improve to obviously, we got some cards still play. And we'll play those cards where we need to.”

To make up for Blaine Harpenau’s graduation, senior Carter Schorg has been lights out to start the year. He has a 5-0 record in five starts, giving up seven hits, two runs (zero earned), four walks and 49 strikeouts over 25 and two-thirds innings. Schorg is also hitting .341 (15-for-44) with five RBIs and 21 runs scored.

“He's taken the torch off from Blaine and he's the guy who's going to be our next guy,” Dean Harpenau said. “He knows that and he’s going to play at Briar Cliff next year. He stepped up his game and he's become a smarter pitcher. Also, with the amount of arms we have, he doesn't have to go seven (innings). He just goes five or six and we finish with our closer, so I mean he's kind of embraced that.”

Carter and Brody Schorg are the lone two seniors on this team to have seen playing time so far this season. A strong group of juniors, led by Jaxon Bunkers, have been the catalyst in leading this team to the hot start.

Bunkers has been a big piece to the 2022 puzzle, having a .537 batting average (22-41) with 15 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, Bunkers is 2-0 (six appearances, one start) with a 0.45 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings. After missing his sophomore season, the junior picked up where he left off the year prior.

Last year, Bunkers' season was cut short due to a lingering back injury.

“If there's something I have to put my finger on as the main thing that brought this team to where we're at, it'd be him (Bunkers),” Harpenau said. “Because of his effort, he is relentless.”

On top of the strong group of returners from a state tournament team last year, a handful of freshman have stepped into regular playing time roles and have shined for the Hawks. The freshman are joining a team that lost in the state semifinals to Kee 5-3.

“These guys went through last year, we went through that process at the end of the year,” Dean Harpenau said. “It was a tough loss down at the state tournament obviously, but we were right there. We knew we were close, and these guys are really close. They've worked hard in the offseason. Some young kids really stepped up to. We have three freshmen playing a big role for us, and everyone accepts their roles too.”

During the Hawks' 15-game winning streak to start the season, they have allowed more than two runs one (a 7-5 win over Kingsley-Pierson). The pitching staff doesn't have a single member over a 1.40 ERA through the halfway point.

"We always preach, you can't field the walk, and so you know, we preach to try and let your defense work and we've turned quite a few double plays this year," Dean Harpenau said. "I mean, over at Carroll, we turned a couple against Kuemper (Catholic) and they're a nice ballclub and and last night, we turned two double plays as well.

"I think it's a mindset that, you know, you don't have to be perfect on the mound, but you do have to throw strikes, and like I said, you can't field the walk," Harpenau continued.

The goal of returning to another state tournament is clearly in the Hawks’ sights, but they know that they have to keep grinding to get beyond that and go one step further.

“For them, it's just maintaining a high level play, it's a grind,” Dean Harpenau said. “Right now we're in that part of that grind, because of the season was a week early. We really challenged ourselves on the schedule at the beginning of the season, and that was for a good reason. I always like being challenged at the beginning, because I know that there's going to be a time when there's going to be a lull, so you have to be able to grind.”

