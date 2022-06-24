Remsen St. Mary's baseball stays undefeated with 11-0 win over Hinton

HINTON, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team proved again on Friday night in an 11-0 win over Hinton that its offense is clicking.

The Hawks scored six times in the sixth inning to get to that 11 runs and force a run rule on a Hinton team that has won 15 games this season.

In the fifth inning, the Hawks had seven straight hits. All seven of them came with two outs. Isaiah Gerrietts led off the inning with an error on a fly ball to the outfield.

Landon Waldschmitt then doubled and Gerrietts scored.

Two batters later, Carter Schorg had a two-run double that made the score 8-0.

Jaxon Bunkers then brought home Brody Schorg that made it 9-0, then Hunter Pick and Alex Schroeder knocked home the final two runs.

Schorg got the win, as he held Hinton to one hit throughout the five-inning game. He needed 70 pitches to get through the game. Schorg had seven strikeouts.

Gavin Nelson had that lone hit for the Blackhawks. Ty Ridgway also forced a walk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.