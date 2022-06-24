 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP BASEBALL

Remsen St. Mary's baseball stays undefeated with 11-0 win over Hinton

  • 0
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball

Remsen St. Mary's Carter Schorg pitches during Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball action in Hinton, Iowa, Friday, June 24, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

HINTON, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team proved again on Friday night in an 11-0 win over Hinton that its offense is clicking.

The Hawks scored six times in the sixth inning to get to that 11 runs and force a run rule on a Hinton team that has won 15 games this season.

In the fifth inning, the Hawks had seven straight hits. All seven of them came with two outs. Isaiah Gerrietts led off the inning with an error on a fly ball to the outfield.

PHOTOS: Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball

+5 
+5 
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball
+5 
+5 
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball
+5 
+5 
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball
+5 
+5 
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball
+5 
+5 
Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's baseball

Landon Waldschmitt then doubled and Gerrietts scored.

Two batters later, Carter Schorg had a two-run double that made the score 8-0.

Jaxon Bunkers then brought home Brody Schorg that made it 9-0, then Hunter Pick and Alex Schroeder knocked home the final two runs.

Schorg got the win, as he held Hinton to one hit throughout the five-inning game. He needed 70 pitches to get through the game. Schorg had seven strikeouts.

People are also reading…

Gavin Nelson had that lone hit for the Blackhawks. Ty Ridgway also forced a walk.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News