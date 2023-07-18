CARROLL, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball team may have been down, but the Hawks were far from out in their Class 1A state quarterfinal against Saint Ansgar.

Remsen St. Mary's, the No. 2 seed in 1A, trailed 1-0 after the Saints pushed a run across in the top of the third inning, but St. Mary's, last season's 1A runner-up, wouldn't be denied a berth in the semifinals and escaped with a 3-1 win at Merchants Park in Carroll on Monday.

Making their eighth straight state appearance, the Hawks (30-2) will take on third-seeded Lynnville-Sully (29-1) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carroll in the 1A semifinals.

All three runs for St. Mary's came in the sixth inning.

The Hawks' big-game experience came in handy heading into the late innings down 1-0 as the St. Mary's players on the field seemed among the calmest people at Merchants Park from Remsen.

"We've been to state five straight years," senior Kadden Groepper said. "We were down there in the sixth, and us seniors just said, "Okay, we need to find a way to get this done.'

"It's just been crazy to go through all this as a class. Coming up short last season is really pushing us this time."

Wednesday's semifinal would be win No. 140 in the careers of several St. Mary's seniors.

Hunter Pick started the bottom half of the sixth with a walk for St. Mary's. The junior moved to third after a single by Landon Waldschmitt and sacrifice bunt by senior Isaiah Gerrietts.

"We just kept telling everyone to keep their heads up," Waldschmitt said of the scoreless early innings. "But I knew sooner or later that we'd get something going.

"Our first run brought us a huge burst of energy, and I knew once we got that, we'd score again."

Pick, a junior first baseman, tied it by scoring on an RBI single by sophomore pinch-hitter Austin Klein, and St. Mary's took the lead on RBIs by Brenden Fisch and Jaxon Bunkers.

Senior Cael Ortmann pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and got the win (6-1). He also tallied three of the Hawks' seven hits.

Ortmann, a Kirkwood Community College commit, needed 17 pitches to get through his work on the mound to keep him available in the semis, and St. Mary's has strong options elsewhere in Bunkers and Gerrietts.

"Cael's (came on in relief) most of the season," Remsen St. Mary's head coach Dean Harpenau said. "He had some arm problems this year and didn't throw as many innings this season as he has, but we trust him. He probably throws the hardest of anybody on our team."

Sophomore Collin Homan got the start and worked 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on five hits (St. Ansgar ended with six as a team) and walked two while striking out six.

Both sides threatened early and left runners stranded in scoring position through the first two innings before the Saints (26-8) pushed one across on an RBI base hit by Carsen Sparrow to score Seth Shotts, who was running for Jayce Schwiesow after Schwiesow singled up the middle.

Tate Mayer, who like St. Mary's Bunkers is a North Iowa Area Community College recruit, went five innings for St. Ansgar and struck out eight. He was relieved by Schwiesow, who took the loss.

"We knew we'd eventually have to score one anyways," Ortmann said. "And we knew they have a really good pitcher (Mayer) who's going to NIACC. So we just had to go out there and compete. The bottom of our lineup was clutch for us and we brought the energy late in the game to get the win. We couldn't have asked anything more from them.

"Being here five years now helped big time. We played that to our advantage."

Gehlen's comeback falls short

A remarkable seven-run sixth inning wasn't enough for the Gehlen Catholic High School baseball team in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Jays needed one more to pull even with fourth-seeded Lynnville-Sully on Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll in the first round of the 1A state tournament.

Each side scored seven runs in an inning, with Lynnville-Sully adding a decisive eighth run in the fourth to edge the Jays 8-7.

"There was a lot of leadership on our team," said Gehlen head coach Loi Kraft. "A lot of these guys have been doing this together for a long time, since like third grade. They had a dream to get here to state one day, and that day was today.

"There's nothing they should hang their heads about. They made it."

The seven-run third inning by the Hawks (29-1) put the Jays (23-6) into position to advance Lynnville-Sully into the 1A semifinals, where it will take on another team nicknamed the Hawks in second-seeded Remsen St. Mary's (30-2).

Senior Connor Kraft had two RBIs in going 1-for-3 with a triple for Gehlen. Junior Gabe Wiltgen and seniors Keaton Logan, Carter Kellen and Zayne Weiland drove in runs for the Jays. Kraft took the loss as pitcher while Weiland saw four innings on the mound.