CARROLL, Iowa -- Sporting a lineup largely composed of a highly-decorated senior class looking to end their careers with a crescendo in the form of state title playing the national pastime, it was two sophomores that paved the way to victory in the Class 1A semifinals.

The No. 2 seed in Class 1A, Remsen St. Mary’s edged third-seeded Lynnville-Sully, 1-0, at Merchants Park in Carroll on Wednesday to earn a spot in the championship.

“It was a great game. Both pitchers threw very well,” said Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Dean Harpenau. “We were fortunate enough to string two doubles together and make enough plays defensively to keep (Lynnville-Sully) from scoring.”

The Hawks (31-2) will play fifth-seeded (27-4) Lisbon on Friday in Carroll for the state title. It would be the program’s first baseball championship since 2016, although St. Mary’s has gone eight straight times and was runner-up last season.

“After the game, I just kept thinking about how crazy it is the two sophomores did what they did on this senior-heavy team,” said senior shortstop Jaxon Bunkers, a North Iowa Area Community College recruit. “What a game. Credit to that Lynnville-Sully team. It was fun to be a part of a game with two high-level pitchers like that.

“This is my last run. I want to enjoy it as much as possible.”

It’s the eighth straight state appearance for the Hawks, but the program’s last championship came well before any current players were on the roster, as the 2016 St. Mary’s team was the last to hoist the gold ball to cap off the season.

Senior Cael Ortmann was a workhorse on the mound for the Hawks. The all-stater threw a complete game shutout for the win with nine strikeouts. The Kirkwood Community College commit allowed five hits and walked two on 112 pitches thrown.

“I knew this was probably going to be a pitchers’ duel,” Ortmann said. “I just wanted to go out there, compete the best I could, and trust my defense. And that’s what I did.”

But back-to-back doubles by sophomores Collin Homan and Landon Waldschmitt allowed Waldschmitt to score and give Ortmann all the run support he needed.

However, Lynnville-Sully (29-2) made it tense throughout.

The slim lead was in doubt several times.

Ortmann ended the game with a called third strike as Lynnville-Sully runners were on second and third.

“As a catcher, I can’t ask much more of Cael than to throw strikes, and that’s what he did,” said Waldschmitt. “The defense made plays. Jaxon made a couple of amazing plays out there at short. We trust each other.”

Lynnville-Sully left two aboard in scoring position in the opening frame and left eight on base for the contest as Ortmann gave up back-to-back one-out hits but got out of the inning unscathed.

In the second, Ortmann sat the side down in order, setting the table for the Hawks’ run.

Though Homan and Waldschmitt had at-bats that ended with a similar result, they came from different approaches at the plate.

“I was preparing all week for a first-pitch fastball,” Waldschmitt said. “(Coach) gave me a fake bunt slap sign, we did that yesterday, and it worked, and it worked again today.

“My plan all along was to go in and attack as soon as I could.”

Homan drove a full-count pitch over the Lynnville-Sully center fielder’s head for the two-bagger. Waldschmitt blasted the first pitch he saw from Lynnville-Sully’s Conner Maston into about the same spot as Homan in center, though Homan's was deeper.

“A lot of guys struggled at the plate today,” Ortmann said. “But (Homan and Waldschmitt) came out and played with nothing to lose. Collin had a huge double, and then Landon did what he did.

“You can’t ask them to do things like that. I mean, they’re sophomores. But they came through. That’s just great stuff.”

St. Mary’s ended the game with five hits. The No. 2 through No. 6 spots in the club’s order accounted for one hit each. Ortmann, junior Hunter Pick and senior Alex Schroeder all singled.

Bunkers, senior Isaiah Gerrietts, Schroeder and Ortmann were all named all-state last summer.

“Every year, everyone says, ‘You lost these guys from last year,’” said Harpenau. “But there’s always other guys waiting in the wings wanting to play. Those sophomores today came up big, and we have a number of others (underclassmen) that want to play and would be ready if we needed them. They’re waiting for their shot.

“I’m really happy for everyone, but especially our seniors. They’ve left a legacy at St. Mary’s. Not just in baseball, but in football and basketball and all their other sports.”

