Remsen St. Mary's moves to Class 1A state championship game with emphatic win over Kingsley-Pierson

CARROLL, Iowa – When asked if he was surprised at Wednesday’s outcome, Remsen St. Mary’s High School coach Dean Harpenau nodded his head.

Harpenau wasn’t surprised that the Hawks got the job done. He was amazed at how well his team executed.

Harpenau expected a two- or three-run game, but the Hawks did much better than that.

Remsen St. Mary’s set the tone early to put away the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers in a 10-0 state semifinal on Wednesday at Merchants Park.

“When the ball starting rolling, that’s how things started changing,” Harpenau said. “Sometimes you can’t stop that ball from rolling. Our guys have been hitting the baseball really well, and today, it was different guys.”

With the win, the Hawks will play the winner of New London and Mason City Newman Catholic at noon Friday for the Class 1A title.

Carter Schorg started off the bottom of the first the same way he has all postseason – with a momentum-building hit.

After seeing 10 pitches from Panthers starting pitcher Boston Doeschot, Schorg laced a line drive to the deepest park of the ballpark, and he had a triple.

It’s the second time this week Schorg led off the Hawks’ hitting part of the game with a three-bagger.

Just like on Monday, Hawks junior Jaxon Bunkers drove him in. This time, it came on an RBI single.

Bunkers later scored on an Alex Schroeder sacrifice fly, and Cael Ortmann – who reached on a walk – reached on an error by the Panthers infield that made it a 3-0 game right away.

Remsen St. Mary’s added two more runs in the second inning. Schorg had a one-out single that found the grass in left field, and two batters later, Ortmann had an RBI single.

Conner Beelner retired the Hawks in order during the third inning, needing seven pitches to do so.

Schroeder also had an RBI single.

There was a run scored in the fourth inning. Schorg led off the inning with a walk, and a couple pitches later, Bunkers drove Schorg home all the way from first with a double to the right centerfield gap.

The Hawks had two more runners on, but Damon Schmid – the third pitcher at that point for the Panthers – struck out Collin Homan and Isaiah Gerrietts to end the inning.

Hawks freshman catcher Landon Waldschmitt led off the fifth and final inning with a single, then No. 9 hitter Brenden Fisch followed suit with a single.

Schmid got Schorg to fly out, but then he walked Bunkers to load the bases.

Ortmann came up to the plate, and with a 3-1 count, the Hawks third baseman lifted a fly ball to left.

“I knew he was a fastball thrower,” Ortmann said. “I just took that to my advantage and I just ripped it. I was so excited. I knew we had nine. We just needed one more to finish the game. And Hunter did that.”

Malakie Christophersen made a great attempt on the play with a dive, but couldn’t quite get to the ball in time.

The ball rolled to the wall, allowing Waldschmitt, Fisch and courtesy runner Brody Schorg to score to make it a 9-0 game.

Pick closed out the game with an RBI infield single.

The Hawks swarmed Pick as he rounded first, knowing that they’re back in the Class 1A state championship.

“Good for him to hit a walk-off,” Ortmann said. “We’re in the championship game.”

The Hawks had 10 hits, and the Top 2 hitters were a combined 5-for-6.

Ortmann was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBIs.

Bunkers got the win on the mound, just allowing three hits and two walks.

“The kids believe and they have trust with each other,” Harpenau said. “It’s hard down here. It’s never easy. When I got off the bus last year, some of the sophomores came up to me last year, and said, ‘We’re going to get you back here.’ And, they did.”

The Panthers had two situations with runners in scoring position.

In the second inning, Boston Doeschot reached base with one of those three Panthers hits. He made it as far as third base, thanks to two stolen bases.

Beau Bubke forced a walk to make it a first-and-third situation with two outs. Bunkers stepped off the pitching rubber and faked a throw to third.

Bubke motioned toward second, and Bunkers caught it out of the corner of his eye.

That created a rundown between first and second, so Doeschot tried to run home to score.

The Hawks caught wind of that, and threw to catcher Landon Waldschmitt. Waldschmitt eventually tagged Doeschot out at the plate.

Then, in the fourth, the Panthers loaded the bases with two walks and a Brandon Kron single.

Bunkers got out of that with a fly out from Emerson Pratt.

“We didn’t come down here to get beat in the semifinals, but we didn’t play very well,” Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot said. “We didn’t execute offensively, and we didn’t execute defensively. We picked a bad day to have a bad day.”