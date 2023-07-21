CARROLL, Iowa — With a list of accomplishments already that would be the envy of most prep athletes, the seniors on the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team were determined to get one more dog-pile to end their athletic careers.

“There’s no feeling in the world like that pile after winning a championship,” senior pitcher/infielder Cael Ortmann said. "It's a storybook ending for us as seniors."

The second-seeded Hawks got their wish on Friday by winning the Class 1A state championship by beating fifth-seeded Lisbon, 7-4, at Merchants Park in Carroll on Friday.

Some of the seniors on the Hawks have qualified for state upwards of 14 times and were a part of two state championships in football, but weren’t satisfied with last summer’s runner-up performance in which St. Mary’s lost to New London 8-7.

"We talked about how most people don't get a second chance at a state title game," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Dean Harpenau. "But I told them this is their chance. I told them to think about all the players that came through St. Mary's that never got this chance.

"We wanted to get back what we lost."

With an 0-2 count on Lisbon’s Landon Stolte, St. Mary’s senior Jaxon Bunkers struck out Stolte looking to secure the Class 1A state championship for the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team.

But he might have saved his hardest throw for his cap and glove, which he launched toward the St. Mary’s dugout when the final out was called.

With the win, the Hawks won their fifth summer state title (eighth overall including fall) and sent a remarkably successful senior class out with a combined record of 141-16 since they gained eligibility as eighth-graders. It was the program's eighth straight trip to state.

When the final strike was called, Bunkers, who gritted out three innings of relief working with mostly off-speed and breaking balls, threw his hat and glove toward the St. Mary’s dugout, jumped in place around the mound while his teammate came running before jumping into the arms of sophomore catcher Landon Waldschmitt.

Bunkers left his spot at shortstop to take over for St. Mary’s starting pitcher, sophomore Collin Homan, who went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk anyone, but Lisbon was able to work deep into counts and push Homan to 84 pitches thrown against 18 batters faced.

"It's everything I've ever dreamt of," Homan said. "I'm just glad I helped us get the job done."

Bunkers struck out two and allowed one run on two hits and walked one. At the plate, he was 1-for-2 with a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

"This is just crazy," Bunkers said. "We started working toward this in January of our eighth-grade year. We didn't get it done for the seniors the last four years. We wanted to be the ones that went out with a championship.

"The fans deserve it as much as we do. They've been there game in, game out the past five seasons."

Bunkers singled to open the bottom of the first inning and scored on an RBI double smacked into left field by Ortmann.

Senior Isaiah Gerrietts and Waldschmitt also drove in runs, and Homan and junior Hunter Pick had two RBIs.

Homan went went 2-for-2 with a two-RBI triple in the third that scored Bunkers and senior Alex Schroeder. Pick drove Homan in on the next pitch after the triple as the Hawks (32-2) scored one in the first and three each in the third and fifth innings.

In the fifth, Schroeder walked and Ortmann doubled, leaving first base open, which (27-5) used to intentionally walk Homan to load the bases.

St. Mary’s made the Lions pay as Pick sacrificed for his second RBI, sophomore catcher Landon Waldschmitt singled and senior pitcher/outfielder Isaiah Gerrietts grounded out on a sacrifice to score Homan.

Lisbon tightened it up with three in the third. All three runs came on a bases loaded triple by junior Aiden Jensen from the No. 8 spot in the Lions’ lineup to make it 4-3 Hawks.

"We didn't want what happened last year to happen again, we wanted to go out there and take it," Pick said. "We didn't want to give them anything. When we kept adding to that first run, I thought it was over, but credit to (Lisbon), they kept fighting."

With runners at the corners and one out in the top of the sixth, Lisbon went for a double steal that scored senior Luke Czarnecki, but Waldschmitt threw a laser down to second to catch senior Kaden Caspers’ attempt to steal for the second out of the frame.

It was a concession the Hawks were willing to give up as Bunkers induced a weak fly ball to end the inning.

Next season, Bunkers is playing at North Iowa Area Community College and Ortmann is going to Kirkwood Community College. The class also included Schroeder and Gerrietts, who were all-state last season as juniors like Bunkers and Ortmann, as well as starting outfielders Ryan Willman and Brenden Fisch, designated hitter Kadden Groepper and Nathan Britt.

Choosing to continue with baseball was an easy choice for the multi-sports athletes. But having it be their sports of choice going forward made it even more important that the Hawks go after a baseball championship to go with their two in football.

Mission accomplished.

"It means so much," said Ortmann, who ended the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. "People don't realize the hours we've put in to get to this point."

"This has been a long time coming," Schroeder said. "After being runner-up last year, we really want to redeem ourselves. As seniors, we're a close-knit group, so it's just awesome to be able to go out together as champions.

"Not many people get to go out like this. Ever since we were little, all we've ever wanted to do is win a state baseball championship, and we just got it done."

