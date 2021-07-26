Remsen St. Mary's sets the tone in state baseball quarterfinal against Grundy Center

The Hawks’ fourth run came in the second inning, as Harpenau helped his own cause with an RBI single to center field. Carter Schorg scored on that play. He reached base with a one-out single, advanced to second on a balk, then moved up to third base on a Waldschmitt ground out.

Remsen St. Mary’s had two hits in the third inning, but the Spartans held the Hawks scoreless.

The fourth inning is when the Hawks broke the game open.

The Hawks sent 14 hitters to the plate, and they collected eight hits to score the 10 runs to force the run rule.

RSM sent nine of those 14 to the plate and reached base without recording an out. Waldschmitt, Harpenau and Galles each singled to start the inning.

Ortmann knocked in Waldschmitt and courtesy runner Brenden Fisch on a double to left field.

Ortmann said that the Hawks did a good job of using the big gaps at Merchants Park. The Hawks had also played a couple regular-season games at Merchants Park earlier this summer.

Schroeder had the key hit of the inning, clearing the bases loaded with a double that cleared the gap in left center.

Damen Brownmiller and Schorg also knocked in runs during the 10-run fourth inning.