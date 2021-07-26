Remsen St. Mary's sets the tone in state baseball quarterfinal against Grundy Center

The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team wasted little time setting the tone at the Class 1A baseball tournament Monday in Carroll.
The Hawks reeled off three first-inning runs, then scored 10 times during the fourth inning to beat Grundy Center 14-0 in a quarterfinal game at Merchants Park.
“That was a great experience,” said sophomore Cael Ortmann, who had a career-high five RBIs. We knew (Grundy Center starter Brayden Sawyer) throws a lot of strikes. We needed to get ahead early. When he threw fastballs, we had to hit them.”
With the win, Remsen St. Mary advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday against Lansing-New Albin Kee. Kee won 4-3 later Monday afternoon over New London.
During the first inning, Levi Waldschmitt and Blaine Harpenau got one-out singles to start off the rally.
Hawks senior catched Xavier Galles got an RBI single, then Ortmann picked up his first RBI with a single.
Then, Alex Schroeder laid down a safety squeeze bunt, and it was placed in a good spot down the first base line, allowing Galles to score.
“The plan was to put pressure on them, and that’s what happened,” Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. “We needed these guys to step up when Jaxon (Bunkers) went out, and they really have. Even, early in the year, Hunter Pick stepped up.”
The Hawks’ fourth run came in the second inning, as Harpenau helped his own cause with an RBI single to center field. Carter Schorg scored on that play. He reached base with a one-out single, advanced to second on a balk, then moved up to third base on a Waldschmitt ground out.
Remsen St. Mary’s had two hits in the third inning, but the Spartans held the Hawks scoreless.
The fourth inning is when the Hawks broke the game open.
The Hawks sent 14 hitters to the plate, and they collected eight hits to score the 10 runs to force the run rule.
RSM sent nine of those 14 to the plate and reached base without recording an out. Waldschmitt, Harpenau and Galles each singled to start the inning.
Ortmann knocked in Waldschmitt and courtesy runner Brenden Fisch on a double to left field.
Ortmann said that the Hawks did a good job of using the big gaps at Merchants Park. The Hawks had also played a couple regular-season games at Merchants Park earlier this summer.
Schroeder had the key hit of the inning, clearing the bases loaded with a double that cleared the gap in left center.
Damen Brownmiller and Schorg also knocked in runs during the 10-run fourth inning.
All nine Hawks starters had at least one hit. Harpenau, Galles and Ortmann each had three hits while Schorg, Waldschmitt and Schroeder had two.
Schroeder also had four RBIs.
Ortmann said that all Hawks — regardless of experience or age — have confidence in their swings.
“We had 17 hits from everyone in the lineup,” Ortmann said. “It’s a great feeling.”
While the offense didn’t miss a beat, Harpenau started off slow but followed suit by finishing strong.
The Hawks senior ace led off the game by walking Grundy Center’s Dayne Zinkula with a walk.
Zinkula forced an eight-pitch at-bat, but that’s where Harpenau started to calm down.
Harpenau retired the next 15 batters in a row, and he struck out nine of them. Ortmann also made a web gem on a diving catch in foul territory near first base.
Harpenau went 4 2/3 innings, and the Kirkwood Community College baseball signee did not allow a hit.
He wanted to finish out the fifth inning, but a pitch count denied that wish.
Harpenau reached the 65-pitch limit during the middle of an at-bat, and the Spartans had two outs.
So, Hawks coach Dean Harpenau had to substitute Blaine Harpenau off the mound, and he chose Isaiah Gerrietts to record that final out.
“I think he’s re-focused,” Dean Harpenau said. “We weren’t worried. We want him to throw as few pitches as possible in a game like this.”
Even with two strikes, Spartans third baseman Bryce Greiner got the first hit for his team, as it was a double to left field.
Gerrietts got Tate Jirovsky to strike out to end the game.
WEDNESDAY'S SEMIFINAL
WHO: Lansing-New Albin-Kee vs. Remsen St. Mary's
WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Merchants Park, Carroll
STREAM: Watch.IHSSN.com
