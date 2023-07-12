HOLSTEIN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball team have been a mainstay at the Class 1A state tournament, and 2023 will be no different.

The Hawks defeated Woodbury Central at Ridge View High School on Tuesday, 10-3, to clinch a spot at state.

It's the 16th trip in the history of the St. Mary's program, and eighth consecutive trip to state. The Hawks were runners-up in 2022, and last won a state title in 2016.

After No. 1-ranked Newman Catholic lost on Tuesday night, Remsen St. Mary's (29-2) enters the 1A state tournament as the No. 2 seed and will take on Saint Ansgar (26-7) in the first round at Merchants Park in Carroll on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Collin Homan went 1-for-2 with two walks and a double plus three RBIs and a run scored. Cael Ortmann drove in two more runs for the Hawks in a 2-for-4 effort to go with three runs scored, a triple and walk. Hunter pick reached base in all four of his plate appearances as he went for a double, single and two walks.

Homan is up to 45 RBIs on the year for his sophomore campaign, and the senior Ortmann has 42.

Jaxon Bunkers and sophomore Landon Waldschmitt each chipped in one RBI for St. Mary's as well. For Bunkers, it was No. 39 for the senior.

Woodbury Central (18-6) scored on both Remsen St. Mary's pitchers, but only one against Ortmann went as earned. Bunkers got the win as he threw five innings, struck out three and allowed five, two walks and hit one batter to get the win and improve to 7-1 for the season.

Bunkers is two outs away from topping 50 innings pitched in a season for the first time of his career.

Two of the Wildcats' six hits went for doubles, those came from Eric McGill and Drew Kluender.

Brody Bremer and Joe DeStigter had the two Woodbury Central RBIs.