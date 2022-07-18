Remsen St. Mary's takes care of business in state baseball opener over South Winneshiek

CARROLL, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team wasted little time putting up a run on the board Monday.

The Hawks (34-0) needed just two pitches in a 6-0 win over South Winneshiek to score the game’s first run during the first inning.

On the first pitch of the bottom half, pitcher Carter Schorg laced a line drive to deep centerfield, and he ran it out to a triple.

Jaxon Bunkers also made contact on the first pitch he saw. The Hawks junior hit a line drive to left, scoring Schorg to make it 1-0.

That set the tone on both sides of the ball at Merchants Park on Monday.

The Hawks tacked on two more runs during the third inning, and the tandem of Schorg and Bunkers were responsible for that, too.

Schorg forced a walk to lead off the inning, then Bunkers on a 1-2 count found a high breaking ball that he took a big cut at.

That big cut sent the ball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.

Cael Ortmann also hit a double in the third inning, but was out by trying to steal home later in the inning.

Collin Homan hit his second home run of the postseason to lead off the fourth inning.

Remsen St. Mary’s then added its last two runs of the game during the fifth inning. Ortmann led off the inning with a walk.

Hunter Pick drove him in on the very next pitch on an RBI double.

Homan also had an RBI groundout in that inning.

The Hawks also held the Warriors to just one hit. That came in the second inning, as Jamie Kuennen hit a single off Schorg.

At one point, Schorg struck out four straight batters.

Schorg earned the win. The Hawks senior went 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking two. Of the 19 batters he faced, he pitched a first-pitch strike to 15 of them. He threw 89 pitches and found the strike zone 61 times.

Jaxon Bunkers faced one batter in the sixth, and got a pop out to retire the Warriors. He threw five pitches.

Ortmann was tasked to pitch the sixth, and he didn’t have much trouble at all. In fact, Ortmann threw six pitches. All six of them were strikes.

With the win, the top-seeded Hawks face Kingsley-Pierson in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday state semifinal in Carroll.

The Hawks have won both matchups this season.