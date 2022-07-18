Remsen St. Mary's takes care of business in state baseball opener over South Winneshiek

Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek state baseball
St. Mary's Brady Koenck (26) cheers a South Winnesheik out during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.
St. Mary's Isaiah Gerrietts is safe at first while sliding under the tag from South Winneshiek's Tony Greve during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) taps helmets with teammate St. Mary's Brody Schorg after Bunkers hit a two-run homer during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Collin Homan hits a solo home run in the fourth inning during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Collin Homan makes the tag for an out on South Winneshiek's Dayten Ondrashek during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's head coach Dean Harpenau talks to his is baserunners during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers pus in an infield hopper during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Cael Ortmann is tagged out at home by South Winneshiek's Kole Hageman during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Carter Schorg pitches during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Cael Ortmann gestures after hitting a double during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
St. Mary's Keaton Harpenau slides back safely to third after South Winneshiek's Jamie Kuennen missed the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-0.
Kingsley-Pierson players Boston Doeschot (5), Conner Beelner (6) and Damon Schmid celebrate go-ahead runs during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Emerson Pratt slides safely under the tag attempt from North Linn's Mason Bechen during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid celebrates a run during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Behind Schmid is Kingsley-Pierson's Conner Beelner. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Evan Neumann pitches during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid is safe at first as North Linn's Corbin Woods waits for the throw during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Tyler Orzechowski cheers a base hit from the dugout during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Malakie Christophersen chases down an outfield fly during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson head coach, Taylor Doeschot, front and North Linn head coach Travis Griffith, shake hands with the umpires at the start of Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Evan Neumann avoids a pickoff attempt at first, beating the throw to North Linn's Corbin Woods during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
North Linn's Jake Van Etten is safe at first and Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke waits for the throwduring Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke is out at second as North Linn's Mason Bechen throws to try to turn a double play during Kingsley-Pierson vs North Linn Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Kingsley-Pierson won the game, 7-4.
That big cut sent the ball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.
Cael Ortmann also hit a double in the third inning, but was out by trying to steal home later in the inning.
Collin Homan hit his second home run of the postseason to lead off the fourth inning.
Remsen St. Mary’s then added its last two runs of the game during the fifth inning. Ortmann led off the inning with a walk.
Hunter Pick drove him in on the very next pitch on an RBI double.
Homan also had an RBI groundout in that inning.
The Hawks also held the Warriors to just one hit. That came in the second inning, as Jamie Kuennen hit a single off Schorg.
At one point, Schorg struck out four straight batters.
Schorg earned the win. The Hawks senior went 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking two. Of the 19 batters he faced, he pitched a first-pitch strike to 15 of them. He threw 89 pitches and found the strike zone 61 times.
Jaxon Bunkers faced one batter in the sixth, and got a pop out to retire the Warriors. He threw five pitches.
Ortmann was tasked to pitch the sixth, and he didn’t have much trouble at all. In fact, Ortmann threw six pitches. All six of them were strikes.
With the win, the top-seeded Hawks face Kingsley-Pierson in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday state semifinal in Carroll.
Going into the season, Spencer High School baseball coach Brian Dirkx would have been happy with a .500 season. The Tigers did better than that. The Tigers lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-3 in the Class 3A-Substate 1 final, and they closed out the season with a 19-9 record.
Hinton baseball knew the tall task of taking on second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central in sub-states Tuesday night, but the Blackhawks fell short 6-1. "These guys know how to grind," Blackhawks head coach Cale Kramer said.
On paper, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team is the favorite going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A substate final at home against Spencer. Still, The Warriors have felt like they’ve been disrespected over the last few weeks.
