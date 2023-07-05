REMSEN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School baseball showed no signs of rust in its dismantling of IKM-Manning on Wednesday evening.

The Hawks defeated the Wolves, 12-1, in five innings in the Class 1A District 13 semifinal.

The Hawks, ranked third in 1A, entered as the top seed in District 13 and were given a first-round bye while IKM-Manning had to beat Glidden-Ralston for the right to play the Hawks Wednesday night at Sunrise Park in Remsen.

The bye gave Remsen St. Mary's more time off in between games than its had all season -- nearly a full week -- but concerns of rust from time off were quickly put to rest by way of a seven-run first inning for the Hawks.

"We've always been a team that wants to put pressure on the defense and put the ball in play," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Dean Harpenau. "We didn't do a lot of small ball stuff tonight, but that's something we've done.

"But you don't have to go to small ball after you put up seven (in the first). Otherwise, we just wanted to make sure we advanced and get some other guys in when possible."

Remsen St. Mary's took the win in stride as the Hawks have bigger goals, like taking the program to the state tournament for the 16th time and what would be an eighth consecutive trip.

"We just wanted to have good at-bats and hit the ball," said senior third baseman Cael Ortmann, who also worked the fifth inning on the mound for the Hawks. "In the field, we just wanted to throw strikes all day.

"We got some good rest after the regular season that I think helped some of us get a little juice back, and it refreshed our arms. But now we're back at it."

Remsen St. Mary's (27-2) will play Alta-Aurelia (22-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the district final. The winner will play for a state berth against the District 14 winner in the Substate 7 championship.

Remsen St. Mary's saw its first six batters reach and score as the Hawks sent 12 hitters to the plate in the first inning. Those batters produced five hits, benefitted from two errors by the Wolves and left two stranded as the Hawks led 7-0 after one.

Ortmann, a senior, scored one of the Hawks' first-inning runs after he reached on a walk. He also drove in a run in the third when he hit into a fielder's choice.

Putting the ball in play and keeping the pressure on IKM-Manning (10-16) was all part of the game plan for the Hawks.

Senior Jaxon Bunkers led off the game with a base hit and proceeded to steal second. Two walks loaded the bases and set up a Collin Homan two-RBI single.

Junior Hunter Pick followed Homan, a sophomore, with a run-producing base hit before Remsen St. Mary's scored twice on Wolves errors, another on a wild pitch and a seventh on an RBI single by No. 9 hitter Brenden Fisch, a senior. Senior Ryan Willman also added an RBI.

Fisch and sophmore Landon Waldschmitt each had two hits and combined to account for half of the Hawks' hits for the game as Harpenau went deep into his bench as the proceedings went along. Bunkers and Fisch each tallied a stolen base as well. All eight hit for the Hawks were singles, and the team drew five walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

On the mound, the Hawks used four different pitchers over five innings.

Bunkers was the only one to see more than one frame.

Senior Isaiah Gerrietts started and got the win. He gave way to Homan for the second. Then Bunkers threw the third and fourth and Ortmann finished it.

IKM-Manning didn't get its first base-runner until Bunkers walked Kasche Huehn in the third. Bunkers, though, struck out five of the seven batters he faced as Huehn was left stranded at first.

Ross Kusel led off the Wolves' top of the fifth with a walk. He eventually scored on a two-out RBI double by Jace Starman as IKM-Manning needed another score to avoid the 10-run rule. But Ortmann closed that door by getting Huehn to strike out looking to end it.

"We wanted to come out and get the postseason rolling," Bunkers said. "It was good that we got four arms going and kept fresh for the next round. We might not have had the prettiest at-bats today, but it got the job done and we kept putting runs on the board.

"We had three days off and went and watched other teams play their first round games, but it was good to get back here for our own game."

Remsen St. Mary's 12, IKM-Manning 1 (5 inn.)

IKM;000;01x;--;1;1;5

RSM;703;3xx;--;12;8;0

Battery: IKM (Cooper Perdew, Zander Richards (2), Ben Ramsey (4) and Ross Kusel. RSM (Isaiah Gerrietts, Collin Homan, Jaxon Bunkers, Cael Ortmann and Landon Waldschmitt). WP: Gerrietts. LP: Perdew. Two or more hits: RSM (Brenden Fisch, Waldschmitt). RBI -- RSM (Alex Schroeder 2, Homan 2, Ryan Willman, Fisch, Bunkers, Ortmann, Hunter Pick). Stolen bases -- RSM (Schroeder, Bunkers). Records -- IKM-Manning 10-16 (final); RSM 27-2