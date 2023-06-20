Before the start of the season, Nick Tillo laid out a challenge to his Sioux City North High School baseball team.

"I told the guys we haven't won the (Missouri River Athletic Conference) at North since 2015," Tillo said.

But North is a step closer to winning the 2023 MRAC title after sweeping a conference doubleheader against Class 3A sixth-ranked Bishop Heelan at Bud Speraw Field on the campus of North High School on Tuesday.

The Stars took Game 1 by a 4-2 final and won the nightcap, 4-3.

Heelan entered Tuesday atop the MRAC, but after the two-game set went to North, both teams sport the same 16-6 record in MRAC play with North the victors in three of the four games the clubs have played against one another.

"I think playing clean defense was the biggest thing. We've struggled with that all year," Tillo said. "Our pitching has typically been good. We didn't get that timely hitting last week, which cost us against Le Mars, but here we strung a few hits together and figured out a way to win the game.

"This team is different than what I've coached in the past. We have leaders on the team that keep us in it all the time. Even when we're down, we're not out."

Junior Ayden Schrunk was a force on the mound in Game 1 for North (21-9). Schrunk threw six innings, gave up two runs on four hits and three walks with two hit batters and struck out 12 for his fourth win of the season against two losses.

"I was just trying to pitch strikes, do what I could to get outs and let my defense work," Schrunk said. "(Heelan) is obviously a good, competitive team, we're going against them for a conference championship, and we did what we could."

"As long as we can keep our momentum, we should be able to take that pretty far."

He gave way to Steven Kling for the seventh, and Kling recorded the save as the junior held off Heelan's threat after the Crusaders put runners at the corners with one out.

Heelan (19-9) got on the board in the top of the first after a Schrunk pitch hit junior Sean Schaefer. Schaefer stole second and scored on an RBI single by junior Jaron Bleeker.

Bleeker pitched well for Heelan but took the Game 1 loss to move his season record to 4-2. Freshman Kaleb LaFavor (2-3) was on the losing end of Game 2 for Heelan.

"Bleeker and Schrunk are a couple of the top arms in the conference," Tillo said. "And we saw LaFavor, too. He throws really well for a freshman. I'm just glad we came out on top."

The one-run Heelan lead held until North pushed three runs across in the fifth on a two-RBI single by junior Matthew Ericson out of the No. 9 spot in the Stars' lineup. Ericson then scored on a base hit by junior leadoff hitter Cael Miller.

Game 2 went in a similar fashion.

Heelan scored two in the top of the first inning when George Tsiobanos drove in senior Shane Sanderson and Schaefer with a base hit.

Sanderson and Tsiobanos both went 2-for-3 at the plate in Game 2. Sanderson was 2-for-4 in Game 1, the only hitter for either team to have more than one hit in the opener.

North got one run back on an Eli Cedillo run-producing single in the bottom, but the Crusaders extended it to a 3-1 lead in the fifth when Sanderson reached on a double and scored on a wild pitch.

But the North bats came alive in the bottom of the frame.

With one away, the Stars strung together five straight hits.

It started with a double by Miller, then Kling singled, and it continued with hits from sophomore Parker Petersen, Cedillo and sophomore Cael Walrod.

Petersen's hit scored Miller, and Cedillo's second RBI of the game drove in Kling to tie it before junior Lochlin Jackson put the Stars in front, 4-3, with an RBI sacrifice fly to center to score Petersen.

"This gets us really fired up," said Cedillo, who was 2-for-3 at the plate in Game 2. "Now, we're trying to win a conference title for our school. Heelan is a really good team, so this gives us a lot of momentum. It's been a long time since North has battled for the conference title. It's exciting."

North's Kal Chamberlain was the Game 2 winner. The freshman lefty threw a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits. Chamberlain (5-2) struck out four without issuing any free passes.

While Heelan has MRAC doubleheaders against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Council Bluffs Jefferson and Le Mars, North's has SC West, SC East and SB-L left on its conference slate.

With the sweep, the Stars are in control of their own destiny within the MRAC as the season enters the home stretch.

"I think that might be a shock to everyone except the players, parents and fans of North High. We're re-establishing ourselves and hopefully, we can continue that through the last six games of the regular season."

"We needed these two since they were two games up on us and took care of business. We're in the driver's seat now, so it's good to be in that position."