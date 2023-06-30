Though he didn't know it at the time, Cael Walrod made as much of an impact on the Missouri River Athletic Conference title chase as anyone, and he did it before the first six outs were recorded in Thursday's doubleheader.

The Sioux City North sophomore doubled in half of the Stars' four runs in the bottom of the first in a Game 1 North victory in the conference-closing two-game set at Bud Speraw Field against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which won Game 2, 6-3.

SC North clinched at least a share of its first Missouri River Athletic Conference championship since 2015 with a 4-1 Game 1 win at North's Bud Speraw Field against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Then, the Stars were assured sole possession of the conference crown after Class 3A No. 10 Bishop Heelan lost its opening game at Le Mars on Thursday.

"(The early runs) helped us a lot," Walrod said. "Those give us a lot of energy going forward and really allow us to be our best.

"We weren't happy with a shared title, but we heard that Heelan lost and got super happy."

North head coach Nick Tillo maybe didn't see it quite the same way but allowed the Stars to celebrate winning a conference title.

"We heard that Heelan lost, and our dugout kind of checked out there for a minute and lost focus," he said. "But it's huge (to win the MRAC). We've had four, 12 and 13 wins in the last few seasons. Now we're at 25 and counting and just won conference. All these guys bought in as eighth-graders and have been playing for three, four years.

"I told them one of our goals was to slap a '2023' on our conference championship board."

Although North (25-11, 20-8 MRAC) would tack on runs in the fifth and sixth in the opening game, Walrod's two-out, two-RBI double with a 2-2 count was enough for the Stars because junior Steven Kling tossed a complete-game gem on the mound.

"We trust Steve on the mound," Walrod said. "It helped to get those first runs in early. We got the bat on the ball and got some guys in."

SB-L's one run was unearned, and Kling allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out four. With the win, he improves his season record to 7-1.

"It's super cool. (The conference championship) has been in our sights for a while," Kling said. "We've struggled the last couple of years. But we knew what we needed to do, and here we are.

"I'm proud of this whole team."

North finished the opener with nine hits. Walrod was the only Star with more than one, although hits by sophomore Parker Petersen and junior Lochlin Jackson drove in insurance runs for North in the fifth and sixth.

"Kling came out great, and we played good defense behind him," said Tillo. "We had a big hit by (Jackson) that put us up three."

Cael Miller, Eli Cedillo, Walrod and Kling's pinch-hitter, Dayton Harrell, scored the runs.

To their credit, the Warriors (25-13, 19-9 MRAC) bounced back to take the nightcap.

"We knew what needed to be done for us to win a conference championship, and it didn't get done in the first game," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson. "(North) just had a couple more big hits when they needed them. That's the way baseball works sometimes.

"But we talked between games and told them it's still important to finish this out and play. Because if we are going to make a (state) tournament run like we want to, these last games still mean something. It's still a quality win over a team that won our conference, and we got a great pitching performance from Kerr."

Brayden Kerr (5-1) got the win on the mound as he threw 6 ⅔ innings, allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out seven. Sophomore Hunter Echter got the save.

Despite only having to get one out for the save, Echter plunked Walrod to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate for North. But an Echter-induced grounder would end it.

Sophomore outfielder Tanner, who took the Game 1 loss, finished the finale with half of the Warriors' four RBI, as the other two went to seniors Easton Wheeler and Carter Brown.

Wheeler, Tylar Lutgen and Scott Kroll all had two hits in Game 2 for SB-L to combine for six of the team's nine hits.

Kling drove in two for the Stars in the nightcap, and junior Eli Cedillo chipped in one during North's seventh-inning comeback bid.

Nelson an altogether different conference this season from a parity standpoint.

"There were really four teams that could've won the conference," he said. "It's a credit to our coaches and players in this league. It's a fun conference, but you have to show up every night.

"The tough part is losing conference by a game, and looking back on the two extra-inning losses to East by one run, the game to West. We had one against Le Mars, where we didn't really show up. But everyone else is saying, 'If we would've beaten (SB-L) that one game, we would've had a chance.'"

In-conference wins by SC West over SB-L and Le Mars had a looming effect over the final MRAC standings. Those were the only MRAC wins West had in 2023 after a season-opening two-game sweep over last-place finisher Council Bluffs Jefferson.

"It means a lot to win (the MRAC)," Walrod said. "We're a pretty young team that hadn't done a lot of winning yet together at this level. We felt like we put in the work in the offseason, but we felt like we weren't seen as a legit contender this year.

"We're not happy yet with a conference championship. We want more. Hopefully, that shows coming up with playoff games because we want to make it to state."