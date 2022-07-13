Seregant Bluff-Luton returns to Class 3A state tournament with win over Spencer

Spencer's Devin Dirkx catches the ball as Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brayden Kerr slides safely to second base during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer baseball action in the Class 3A Region 1 substate championship in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Conlon said he went to bed dreaming of the chance to pitch in the biggest game of the season.
“In our batting practice today, I asked (Coach Matt Nelson) what his plan was for pitching tonight,” Conlon said. “He said, ‘If we need a guy late, you’re the guy.’ I was like, ‘Great, I dreamed of it last night.’ I wanted to end it for our guys.”
Conlon said he earned the final out in his dream by getting a Tiger hitter to fly out to Easton Wheeler.
Instead, Conlon got a strikeout to clinch the win for the Warriors. The celebration was on once catcher Bryce Click — who earned the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings — caught the final strike.
The two seniors — who are both going to Northwestern — embraced for a couple seconds before their teammates on the field and the dugout swarmed in.
“Bryce and I got our hug,” Conlon said. “I was trying to strike the kid out. I’m not going to lie. I wanted to shut the door on them. That was my goal, and that’s what happened. It was so sweet. I can’t even share how good I feel.”
The Warriors didn’t have to experience late-inning nerves like it did Monday in a 2-1 win over Bishop Heelan.
SB-L scored five times in the fifth inning, and they got three hits during that stanza.
Aidan Sieperda led off the inning with a first-pitch double to left field.
Then, with one out, the Warriors had eight straight guys reach base, and not all of them were via hits.
Carter Brown and Scott Kroll each had run-producing hits.
Brayden Kerr and Wheeler even drove in runs by being hit by pitches.
Kerr received the offensive player of the game from the seniors, and it was well deserved.
The Warriors freshman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“Our mentality when we go up to the plate is to get the next guy (up),” Kerr said. “Whether it’s a hit, a walk or a hit-by-pitch, whatever it is, just get it to the next guy, and we did that tonight.”
