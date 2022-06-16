Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball sees winning streak move to double digits

SERGEANT BLUFF — When catcher Bryce Click stepped up to the plate to lead things off Thursday afternoon, his team already had a two-run advantage.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East were in a 5-3 battle earlier this season when the game had to be stopped due to the weather.
That game resumed in the top of the fourth inning Thursday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary, and the Warriors stretched a two-run lead to 11 by the end of it, defeating East 19-8.
“It’s a weird situation when you have to make up a game and you still have your doubleheader, so there’s a lot of thought into a lot of different parts of it,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “How we’re going to pitch it, how you’re going to work your pitching around it, and we had a really good batting practice today.”
The four innings of action preceded a doubleheader scheduled for the evening, so the two schools had to be creative about how they were going to approach the first game of the day. It worked out for the Warriors, as they scored five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to build a 10 run lead.
People are also reading…
- New Iowa theme park is opening soon, but later in June than planned
- Dozens more fraud-related charges for South Sioux City RV company owners
- "Unfit for the title of president": Sioux City school board student rep, community member take issue with board president
- Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament
- Union County historian hopes to help unravel mystery of Big Sioux Township burial site
- Sioux City School District selects Angela Bemus as associate superintendent
- Verdict reached in Onawa teen's sex abuse case
- Sioux City police ID man killed in June 10 homicide
- Davis told police that daycare could have been cause of toddler's injuries
- Weather service confirms tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska
- Thursday night homicide in Sioux City results in two arrests
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- In weeks before Maelynn Myers' death, mother says she watched her daughter's health decline
- Toddler's fatal injuries possibly caused by CPR, pathologist says
- $3.3 million conversion of Novelty Machine Building into residential, commercial space planned
A three-run home run by Carter Brown highlighted the fourth inning scoring for the Warriors. A three-run homer by Drake Van Meter to almost the exact same spot as Brown’s homer made it a 13-3 game.
East broke through in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game alive. Andrew Brown hit a two-run double to cap off the inning, cutting the Warrior lead in half.
Click scored on wild pitch turned into a throwing error in the top of the sixth. Easton Wheeler scored on a walk by Van Meter and Brown drive one in on a single. Tylar Lutgen scored on a wild pitch and the lead was back to nine for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
A two-run home run in the top of the ninth by Aidan Sieperda stretched the lead back out to 11 for the Warriors and Cole Conlon finished things off on the mound in the bottom of the seventh.
“One thing about our field that almost everyone knows is we have kind of a small field, but we don’t see home runs all the time,” Nelson said. “When guys get it up in the let stream a little bit and hit it, we always have two goals. Our righties, we want to hit the school (beyond left field), and our lefties, we want to hit somebody on the softball field (beyond right field). We had a couple of pretty good shots today.”
Including the results of the first three innings back in May, Brown finished the game with five hits and six RBIs. Van Meter drove in five RBIs. Wheeler had three hits.
Andrew Brown led East with three this and two RBIs. Aidan Haukap took the loss on the mound, although he didn’t pitch in Thursday’s portion of the game.
The win marks Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 10th consecutive win on the season, with their last loss coming June 2 against Council Bluffs Lincoln. The Warriors also hold first place in the Missouri River Conference, creating separation on second place East with the win.
The doubleheader originally scheduled for Thursday night was not completed in time for print.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Bailey Zubke
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.