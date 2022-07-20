Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls in Class 3A semifinals

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell to second-seeded Western Dubuque 9-6 in the semifinals at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City Wednesday night.

The Warriors had a lead on three different occasions, but for every run they scored, the Bobcats had an answer.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s first lead came in the top of the first inning, as Tyler Lutgen laced a two-run double and later scored on a Carter Brown single to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.

Western Dubuque answered with four of their own in the bottom of the inning, including three on an Isaac Then home run.

Starting pitcher Bryce Click settled in for a couple of innings after that, getting through the second and third without a run. The senior catcher and pitcher, who is committed to play baseball at Northwestern, pitched the complete game Wednesday night.

The Warriors took the lead back thanks to the bat of Click, who laced a two-run double of his own in the top of the fourth inning. A wild pitch with a runner on third base for the Bobcats tied the game back up at five after four innings.

The Warriors scored again in the fifth, taking their third lead of the day on a Cole Conlon single that scored Lutgen. Conlon’s single forced out Western Dubuque starter Tucker Nauman, and in came Ryan Klostermann to pitch.

The momentum shifted following the pitching change, as Klostermann struck out five batters and gave up one hit in the final two and two-thirds innings. The Warriors offense that was rolling against Nauman, wasn’t having the same luck against Klostermann.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were able to score again in the bottom of the fifth, as an RBI-double by Garrett Kadolph was shortly followed by a two-run double by Bryn Vantiger and Western Dubuque led 8-6.

Caleb Klein hit an RBI-single in the sixth for an insurance run and the Bobcats were on to the state title.

Jake Goodman, Klein and Vantiger tallied two hits each. Then drove in three RBI and Vantiger two. Klostermann took the win on the mound in relief of Nauman.

Both Click and Lutgen tallied two hits and two RBI. Brown and Conlon added two hits and one RBI apiece. Click struck out five over six innings in the loss.

For Western Dubuque, it is on to the championship against Assumption. First pitch between the two is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City Friday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s season comes to a close with a 31-12 record.