Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer meet tonight for a spot in Class 3A state baseball tournament

SIOUX CITY — On paper, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team is the favorite going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A substate final at home against Spencer.

“We’re going to have to play through those nerves and that adrenaline,” Warriors senior Aidan Sieperda said.

The Warriors are the No. 3 seed in Substate 1, but coach Matt Nelson still wants his team to play with a chip on their shoulder.

The Warriors have felt like they’ve been disrespected over the last few weeks. They were given the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 MOC-Floyd Valley and No. 2 Bishop Heelan.

They felt like maybe an additional player or two should have made the All-MRAC or all-district list.

Night after night, the Warriors play like they belong in the state tournament next week in Iowa City.

“I think our kids are really responding to the fact that sometimes they don’t feel like maybe we’re getting the respect we deserve,” Nelson said. “Whether it’s All-Conference or All-State type of stuff, I don’t think it’s any disrespect because there are a lot of good teams and good players out there, but our guys feel like, ‘Hey, we have something to prove here a little bit.’ It’s always been our approach.”

The Warriors built their schedule in a way where they played tough opponents so the stage on Monday night against the Crusaders in a 3-2 win at Lewis and Clark Park didn’t seem as big.

SB-L scheduled a triangular tournament at the Explorers’ stadium earlier this summer where they played Carlisle and Harlan.

Carlisle was a 3 seed in its substate and lost in the first round, while Harlan did play Monday night, but lost to Glenwood.

The Warriors beat both those teams.

Earlier in the summer, Nelson took the team over to the east side of the state to play Class 3A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert and No. 7 West Delaware.

The Warriors lost those games, but learned valuable lessons in that late May weekend.

“We’re willing to take on anybody, anywhere, because we feel it makes us better for games like this (on Monday,)” Nelson said.

Nelson ended up being right, as the Warriors scored two of their three runs with two key baserunning plays.

For the second time this season at Lewis and Clark Park, SB-L senior Bryce Click scored a pivotal run on a stolen base of home. That play in the top of the seventh inning on Monday gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead over Bishop Heelan, and that wound up being the final score.

Easton Wheeler was up at the plate, and there was one out.

Wheeler had two strikes on him, and he swung and missed at a Kaleb Gengler pitch.

The baseball took an unusual carom off the glove of Heelan catcher George Tsiobanos, and the ball rolled all the way to the backstop.

Once Click saw that the ball rolled as far as it did, he sprinted for home.

“I saw that bounce and I thought ‘Go home’ right away,” Click said. “As long as Easton was going to be safe at first base, I was going to be safe. That’s all it was. Baserunning is huge, especially in a 3-2 ballgame.”

Earlier in the season, Click stole home in a tightly-contested game against Harlan, and he went full speed down the line from third to home.

“I knew he was going to be safe, because that kid is unbelievable,” Nelson said. “He finds ways to make plays, whether it’s behind the plate or on the bases or at the plate.”

Click also led off the game with a triple. He jumped on the first pitch off starting pitcher Jaron Bleeker. Click later scored on an RBI single from Sieperda.

“He’s what you want in tournament games,” Nelson said. “You want your best players to play your best. He’s the co-conference player of the year. He’s unanimous All-District. If he doesn’t get All-State, it’s absolutely crazy. I love him. He’s just a dude.”

The third SB-L run came on a dropped third strike, too.

Sieperda scored that run in the sixth inning. Carter Brown was at the plate, and Sieperda read the ball well there as well.

That tied the game at 2-2.

The Crusaders lose six seniors who have been impactful throughout their time at Heelan.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Crusaders coach Andy Osborne said. “You just feel for the seniors. These kids played their hearts out. You give up two runs on fluky plays, that’s baseball, but look back, we had plenty of opportunities. We struck out just way too much.”

After the Warriors scored in the first inning, the Crusaders answered right back.

Heelan lead-off hitter Shane Sanderson forced Sieperda a walk, then Sean Schaefer followed that up with a single.

Two batters later, Jackson Freebern got an RBI single as he returned a Sieperda pitch to center field.

Gengler delivered the Crusaders’ other run in the fourth inning.

Sophomore Brady Baker got on via a single with two outs, and Gengler knocked him in from second base with a single to center.