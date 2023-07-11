ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Brayden Kerr drove in three runs as Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocked off No. 10-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley 7-4 in a Class 3A substate semi-final game Monday night.

The Warriors (28-4) moved to within one game of the 3A state tournament in Iowa City. SB-L will host Spencer in the Substate 1 championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Spencer blanked No. 9-ranked Bishop Heelan 4-0 in a semi-final game at Lewis & Clark Park Monday night.

Easton Wheeler, Hunter Echter, Scott Kroll and Parker Lugen collected two hits apiece for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Tanner Kleene tossed 4 1/3 innings for the Warriors, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Echter and Lutgen each pitched 1 1/3 innings without giving up a run.

Kaleb Koerselman had two hits for the Dutchmen, who finished the season 26-8.