Sioux Center edges Bishop Heelan in Class 3A baseball game at Lewis and Clark Park

Kamermans pointed out that his baseball days aren’t over after high school — he’s going to Northwestern in the fall — but more days with his hometown buddies are welcomed at this point.

“Being a part of this team the last five years have been a blast,” Kamermans said. “To beat a big 3A school like that is awesome. It’s all crazy. We’re a small town. To beat a team like Heelan — Sioux City is big compared to where we’re from. It means a lot.”

Sioux Center was able to set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning.

Heelan sent out freshman Jaron Bleeker, and the Warriors wanted to make him uncomfortable early.

“Once I saw that Bleeker was on the mound, I knew we had to take advantage of him right away,” Kamermans said. “We got those three runs, and that was our breathing room for the entire game.”

The Crusaders scored a run in the first inning, but the Warriors added two more in the top half of the fifth inning.

Karson Gesink hit a two-run single that brought home two in scoring position. That gave Sioux Center a 5-1 lead.

The Crusaders needed a key inning. They got it during the fifth.