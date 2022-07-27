Sioux City East's Aidan Haukap, Bishop Heelan's Kaleb Gengler to play in All-Star Series

SIOUX CITY — Four area high school baseball players will be around some of the top guys in the state this weekend.

The four seniors — East High School’s Aidan Haukap, Bishop Heelan’s Kaleb Gengler, Carter Schorg of Remsen St. Mary’s and Kingsley-Pierson’s Damon Schmid — will be a part of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches’ Association All-Star Series this weekend.

The senior-exclusive showcase begins Friday in Mason City. The two metro seniors will play on the Large School East team while the two Class 1A players will play for the Small West team.

Here's a look at the two metro honorees.

Haukap to show off his speed

Haukap had a good season on the pitcher’s mound, but defensively, coach Trevor MIller said that he’s one of the top center fielders in the state. Haukap was named onto the Missouri River Conference Second Team as a pitcher.

Haukap’s speed allows him to get to any ball in the gaps, and he moved to center this summer after playing in left in 2021.

Haukap played in left, because Black Raiders graduate Terrick Thompson was the center fielder. When Thompson graduated, Haukap scooted over to the middle of the outfield.

“He has to be in the conversation as one of the top defensive outfielders in the state,” Miller said. “He may not swing it as well, but his defense is right up there.”

When the nominations were be sifted through, Miller — who is also coaching in this weekend’s showcase — wanted to pick Haukap as an outfielder so that he could have more playing time.

METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Aidan Haukap leads Sioux City East baseball by example In embracing that leadership role, Haukap has been the definition of consistent. On the mound, he can be one of the best pitchers in the area when he is feeling it, and it showed Saturday.

“When he's out in centerfield for example, he catches some crazy balls out there, and you know, we always joke about how casual he looks while he does it,” said Miller earlier this season. “That makes a lot of our players laugh when they see that. I think that helps loosen them up and it helps the kids play loose.”

The starting pitchers were already picked out, but Haukap can come in as a relief pitcher if Fort Dodge coach Blake Utley chooses him.

The two other outfielders for the Large East team are Mason City’s Carter Thomas and Johnston’s Miles Risley.

“There might not be a baseball that his the grass,” Miller said. “We talked about the speed that they have and it was funny to listen to (Indianola coach Jon) Fitzpatrick talk about how excited he was for our outfield.

“I hope Aidan just has fun,” Miller added. “I hope he sees what all the other players do and what their programs do. With a lot of these kids, they’re all going to play baseball. This will help him get ready for Briar Cliff.”

Fitzpatrick is also an assistant coach this weekend with Utley and Miller.

This is Miller’s first time coaching in the All-Star Series. He became the East coach last April.

Dicus also coached in an All-Star Series, and Miller is eager to do the same this weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a really cool experience,” Miller said. “I was excited to be asked to do it.”

Miller found out he was coaching in a unique way.

When the second-year Black Raiders coach attended a coaches clinic this winter, former Lewis Central coach Lee Toole found Miller at the clinic during a presentation.

Toole sat next to Miller, and asked Miller if he wanted to coach in it.

Miller grinned after Toole invited him and he happily accepted.

“It’s going to be a really fun weekend where we get to coach in a non-pressure situation,” Miller said. “We don’t have to worry about teaching kids how to do things.”

He is also excited to be alongside Utley and Fitzpatrick.

The Black Raiders and Dodgers programs have played each other for a number of years, so that partnership between the two coaches is a solid one.

Miller hopes to strengthen that bond with Utley and get to know Fitzpatrick better.

“Blake has been my lean-on,” Miller said. “These coaches are among some of the best in the state. Blake runs a top-notch program. I’m also excited to sit down with Fitzgerald. I’ll just be around a lot of coaches and ask what they’re doing.”

Gengler has one more weekend

Heelan coach Andy Osborne hopes this weekend also serves as an eye-opener for Gengler.

Gengler was selected as one of the three starting pitchers this weekend, along with Schorg and Roland-Story ace Alex Berends.

On the mound, Gengler had a 1.62 ERA before the season-ending loss to eventual state-semifinalist Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Gengler was 4-3 on the season.

He also pitched four strong innings this weekend for the Woodbury County of the George Nelson American Legion Post 662 in Sergeant Bluff at the state baseball tournament on Sunday in Spencer.

“Kaleb will get to be around his future teammates and showcase his abilities. That’s part of the game where you get to show off what you can do,” Osborne said.

Gengler also had a stretch where his stuff was on early in the season. He logged a no-hitter against East, then held Class 3A-1 No. 1 seed MOC-Floy Valley to one hit.

METRO ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Heelan's Kaleb Gengler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aidan Sieperda both toss no-hitters Over the last week, two metro high school baseball seniors threw no-hitters and their coaches thought those outings both on Thursday and Saturday were the best of their high school tenures.

Gengler also forced Harlan to put just one ball in play in an early season game.

“He was more dominant than anyone we’ve ever had,” Osborne said. “We were excited for him to have success.”

Osborne has one piece of advice for Gengler not only for this weekend, but also when he reports to Des Moines Area Community College in the fall.

“Kaleb’s deal has always been needs to focus on what he needs to focus on versus everything going on around him,” Osborne said. “That’ll come with maturity and going against better competition. For him to be successful, it’ll come down to his offspeed pitches and if he can change speeds. He has to wrap his head around that.”