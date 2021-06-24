Sioux City East's Terrick Thompson delivers on the mound Wednesday against Harlan

East outhit the Cyclones 7-5, but two of its runs were unearned because of three Harlan errors. The Black Raiders scored in four of their six at-bats.

“That’s big time when you can continue to score runs,” Miller said. “That helps to build a lot of momentum and is tough for other teams to defend against.”

Thompson’s only other mound duty of the season came earlier when he pitched a four-inning no-hitter against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

“We’re trying to figure out who some of those playoff type pitchers are,” Miller said. “He might be in the mix.”

East manufactured its first run in the bottom of the first. Cam Riemer led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Thompson, stole third and scored on a fly out by Cael Boever. The second run came as a result of a two throwing errors on the Harlan third baseman.

The Black Raiders made it 4-0 with two more in the second. Cole Johnson rapped an RBI double, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out off the bat of Aidan Haukup.

Haukup knocked in another run with an opposite-field double down the left field line in the fourth. That plated Voigt, who led off the frame by reaching on another miscue by the third baseman.