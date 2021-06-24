Sioux City East's Terrick Thompson delivers on the mound Wednesday against Harlan

SIOUX CITY – The East High baseball team continued its winning ways here Wednesday and in the meantime, Coach Trevor Miller may have discovered another pitcher.
The Black Raiders downed tradition-rich Harlan 6-3 at East for their seventh consecutive victory.
Senior Terrick Thompson, more noted for his hitting and defensive exploits, struck out 11 Cyclones while spacing five hits.
East, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, improved its overall record to 21-4.
“I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re perennially a good tournament team with a great tradition,” Miller said. “We put Terrick on the bump and had a lot of faith in him. He comes out and throws almost a complete game and the kids came out and played really disciplined and stayed composed.”
Harlan slipped to 7-11 this season, but the Cyclones have won several state championships in the past. They are, however, under the guidance of a new head coach this season after longtime mentor Steve Daeges decided to retire.
Harlan mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh inning. Trailing 6-2, it scored a run and had runners on second and third after a double chased Thompson with one out.
Bennett Vanderloo came on in relief and coaxed an RBI groundout. The game ended when catcher Easton Voigt picked a runner off third base.
East outhit the Cyclones 7-5, but two of its runs were unearned because of three Harlan errors. The Black Raiders scored in four of their six at-bats.
“That’s big time when you can continue to score runs,” Miller said. “That helps to build a lot of momentum and is tough for other teams to defend against.”
Thompson’s only other mound duty of the season came earlier when he pitched a four-inning no-hitter against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
“We’re trying to figure out who some of those playoff type pitchers are,” Miller said. “He might be in the mix.”
East manufactured its first run in the bottom of the first. Cam Riemer led off with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Thompson, stole third and scored on a fly out by Cael Boever. The second run came as a result of a two throwing errors on the Harlan third baseman.
The Black Raiders made it 4-0 with two more in the second. Cole Johnson rapped an RBI double, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out off the bat of Aidan Haukup.
Haukup knocked in another run with an opposite-field double down the left field line in the fourth. That plated Voigt, who led off the frame by reaching on another miscue by the third baseman.
Voigt was responsible for East’s final tally with an RBI single in the fifth. Kaleb Nutt – who singled – scored on the hit while Kelynn Jacobsen was gunned down at home plate by the left fielder.
Facing a busy schedule, East is still in command of the Missouri River Conference with a 17-1 record.
“We’re kind of in the gauntlet of our season when we’re playing one or two games every day this week and we do it again next week,” Miller said. “We talked to the kids about taking care of their bodies and just to refocus. We have to move on and think about the next team.”
Seven different players produced the East hits.