Sioux City North and East will host first-round postseason baseball games Friday night.

Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-19) plays at North (24-10), while West Des Moines Valley (10-19) travels to East (22-13) in Class 4A Substate 3 contests. First pitch is 7 p.m.

The winners will meet in a substate semi-final on Monday, July 11.

In the other Substate 3 opener Friday, No.-3-ranked Johnston (28-8) will host Council Bluffs Jefferson (6-25). The winner will advance to the substate final on Wednesday, July 12 to meet the winner of East-Valley/North-CB Lincoln.

North, which clinched the Missouri River Athletic Conference regular season championship last week, were among the teams receiving consideration in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's most recent Class 4A rankings.

Sioux City West (6-26) was assigned to Class 4A Substate 7. The Wolverines play at No. 7-ranked West Des Moines Dowling (20-10) in a first-round game Friday.

Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton also play first-round games Friday in Class 3A Substate 1

No. 10-ranked Heelan (21-11) meets Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-12) at Sioux City West, while SB-L hosts Le Mars (15-14). First pitch is 7 p.m. for each game.

In other first-round games in Substate 1 Friday, Spencer (17-6) will host Spirit Lake (11-11), while Sioux Center (11-10) will meet MOC-Floyd Valley (23-7) in Orange City.

The Spencer-Spirit Lake winner will meet the Heelan-BHRV winner, while the MOC-FV-Sioux Center winner will face the SB-L/Le Mars winner, with both contests starting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10.

The winners of Monday's contests will square off in the substate final on Wednesday, July 12.