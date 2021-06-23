SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MVAOCOU's Brady Seuntjens studies the game, is among state strikeout leaders

Brady Seuntjens spent Sunday sitting inside TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, predicting what pitches were being thrown during the College World Series.
He is a student of the game, and that has helped the MVAOCOU High School senior both on and off the baseball field.
Seuntjens has used that knowledge on the mound, and through it, the Rams ace is in the Top 10 among strikeout leaders statewide.
Seuntjens was slated to take the mound on Wednesday night against Westwood, and he entered the game with 61 strikeouts over 35 innings. That was good for a three-way tie for sixth place in strikeouts among Iowa pitchers.
Seuntjens is only eight strikeouts behind Keota junior Colten Clarahan, who leads the state in strikeouts.
With his 61 strikeouts, Seuntjens is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week. He collected 19 strikeouts last week in two starts.
“My coaches are calling great pitches, and my catcher (T.J. Nutt) has been doing a great job,” Seuntjens said. “He’s framing everything great and I’m just throwing what they’re telling me to. I’ve been working on it for a long time. I took pride in locating a lot better.”
When Seuntjens watches a game — whether it’s at the College World Series or even a high school game — he likes to get there early and watch infield.
For example, when Tennessee and Virginia warmed up Sunday afternoon, Seuntjens wanted to see how they could handle the moment and not make little mistakes and do the little things perfectly.
During the game, he’ll take a look at how pitchers grip the ball, how much movement it had and how much it was spinning.
Seuntjens said that he was accurate with his pitch predictions. It got to the point that he was starting to annoy the two friends who went to the College World Series with Seuntjens.
“You can get into the game that way,” Seuntjens said. “It’s really fun. Even if you’re not playing, you can find out what’s working for him, where should that pitch go, what did this hitter do last inning? You pick up on a lot of things after years of playing it.
“I feel like I can guess them a fair amount of time, depending on the count,” Seuntjens added.
Seuntjens doesn’t emulate his game off of one specific Major League Baseball pitcher, but he said he watches baseball-based shows every morning.
“They do a lot of breakdowns, and I’m seeing if there’s any new drills that they’re trying,” Seuntjens said. “I love looking at these little differences that the players are making. I love picking up on those small little things.”
Rams coach Dan Dougherty noticed Seuntjens’ keen ability to notice the small things that not many other high school players can.
That helps Seuntjens on the mound, of course.
“He’s a smart kid. He watches pro and college baseball,” Dougherty said. “Most kids can't tell you what pitch is coming. They can’t tell you what it is. He can pick you up on those things. That’s where it’s fun for him to see him as a senior come through.”
Dougherty also said that Seuntjens brings a “bulldog mentality” to the Rams, which is something they didn’t have in 2020.
The Rams won just one game in 2020, but they were in several one-run games that Doughterty admitted that they could have won.
The Rams just weren’t themselves last season, but Seuntjens has brought that mentality bak to an MVAOCOU team with a 6-6 record entering Wednesday’s contest against the Rebels.
“That’s what you want,” Dougherty said. “I think (Brady) deserves a ton of credit. The big thing was we had to do the things that we can control and let go of the other stuff. This past week, we beat a good OABCIG team. We beat Ridge View, which has been playing pretty well.”
Seuntjens has also played well at the plate, leading the Rams with a 421 batting average and 11 RBIs.