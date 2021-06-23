SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MVAOCOU's Brady Seuntjens studies the game, is among state strikeout leaders

For example, when Tennessee and Virginia warmed up Sunday afternoon, Seuntjens wanted to see how they could handle the moment and not make little mistakes and do the little things perfectly.

During the game, he’ll take a look at how pitchers grip the ball, how much movement it had and how much it was spinning.

Seuntjens said that he was accurate with his pitch predictions. It got to the point that he was starting to annoy the two friends who went to the College World Series with Seuntjens.

“You can get into the game that way,” Seuntjens said. “It’s really fun. Even if you’re not playing, you can find out what’s working for him, where should that pitch go, what did this hitter do last inning? You pick up on a lot of things after years of playing it.

“I feel like I can guess them a fair amount of time, depending on the count,” Seuntjens added.

Seuntjens doesn’t emulate his game off of one specific Major League Baseball pitcher, but he said he watches baseball-based shows every morning.