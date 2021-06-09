SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Remsen St. Mary's senior Blaine Harpenau has high hopes for final journey

On June 1 against Gehlen Catholic, Harpenau crushed the ball in the Hawks’ 13-3 win, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, two runs scored, and five RBI.

After the game, his head coach could only laugh at the numbers his senior standout had produced.

“This year, he is on fire,” coach Dean Harpenau said. “A lot of it is strength. He is a year older, and I’m seeing that in some of our guys. I really believe that is part of it. Just maturity, and understanding the game more, and the game is really slowing down for him.”

Dean Harpenau is also Blaine’s father, so he has been there for every step as his son has become one of the state’s most dominant players in Class 1A. The toughest part of being such a heralded player, according to the coach, is that everybody now seems to expect perfection from him.

“It’s become harder because umpires sometimes think that it needs to be perfect,” Dean Harpenau said. “Maybe they give the inch out, and they give it to the other side, but not him. They expect him to be perfect. I said, that’s part of it. That’s hard, but you’ve just got to adjust to it.”