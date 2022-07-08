SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Remsen St. Mary's senior Carter Schorg leads unhittable pitching staff

HINTON, Iowa — Carter Schorg isn’t trying to be Blaine Harpenau, but the numbers Schorg has put up this season may say otherwise.

Schorg has filled the No. 1 pitching spot well this season, and has the Hawks thinking about a Class 1A state championship in a couple weeks.

The Hawks have a 31-0 record heading into Saturday’s Class 1A-District 1 championship game against Gehlen Catholic.

Schorg is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Schorg is a perfect 9-0 so far this season with an earned run average of 0.14. He has struck out 79 batters and walked 18.

“He's taken the torch off from Blaine and he's the guy who's going to be our next guy,” coach Dean Harpenau said to The Journal earlier this season. “He knows that and he’s going to play at Briar Cliff next year. He stepped up his game and he's become a smarter pitcher. Also, with the amount of arms we have, he doesn't have to go seven (innings). He just goes five or six and we finish with our closer, so I mean he's kind of embraced that.”

He’s allowed just one earned run in 49 1/3 innings.

Schorg has the lowest ERA in the entire state among qualifying pitchers, according to Varsity Bound.

The Hawks senior is one of eight pitchers who have allowed just an earned run.

Schorg said the one key to his success was focusing on his accuracy during the offseason.

“I knew I couldn’t hit my spots last year,” Schorg said. “I worked on some things and I’m more of an accurate pitcher than the velocity. That allows me to be harder to hit, and teams will struggle (to get hits). I knew I needed to step up after Blaine left.”

Schorg threw several bullpen sessions throughout the winter, knowing that practice would make perfect. He knew he needed to have his arm healthy and able to carry the load he has been this season.

Schorg has an array of pitches he can use, but the one he’s been most impressed by is his changeup.

He changed his grip on his changeup.

“It starts to tail more in on right-handed hitters and drop,” Schorg said.

Schorg leads a pitching staff for No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s that has a 0.57 as a whole group. In 184 innings pitched, the Hawks have allowed just 15 earned runs.

They also have 268 strikeouts and have walked 28.

Isaiah Gerrietts has an 8-0 record and has a couple hitless games under his belt.

Jaxon Bunkers has taken the mound 12 times this season, and he’s got a 7-0 record with two saves.

“One night, it’s the pitching, then the next night, it can be the hitting,” said Dean Harpenau at the Hawks’ balanced attack this season. “Our ERA is low. We preach, ‘It’s hard to get three hits together.’ So, that’s what we preach.”

Schorg has produced at the plate, too.

He leads the Hawks with three home runs. He has 37 RBIs, third behind Hunter Pick (41) and Bunkers (38).

The Hawks senior is hitting .495 in 97 at-bats.

“Everyone wants to beat us and we just gotta come to every game and play and beat them.” Schorg said.

Honorable mentions

Cale Brechwald, Alta-Aurelia baseball: Brechwald leads the state with 11 pitching wins this season. He has a 0.90 ERA.

MaKayla Haynes, West Monona softball: Haines is in the Top 10 statewide with 50 RBIs.