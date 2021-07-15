SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Storm Lake's Mark Eddie develops into an ace

Mark Eddie had his a-ha moment in his early days as a Storm Lake High School pitcher.

He pitched in the 2018 district final against Rock Valley, and even though the Tornadoes lost that night to the Rockets, that fueled Eddie to pitch better and take the skill more seriously.

Three years later, Eddie is finishing up a stellar season on the mound, while preparing to think about the next chapter of his career.

Before Eddie thinks about that next chapter, however, he’s helping the Tornadoes try to get to the state baseball tournament.

Eddie is 6-1 on the season, recording a 0.44 earned run average in 48 innings of work. He’s recorded 81 strikeouts to 15 walks, and Eddie has allowed just three earned runs on 25 hits.

Because of those marks, Eddie is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Eddie walked off the mound that 2018 night knowing that he could be better, and he wanted to be a leader as a freshman.

So, when he left that baseball field, Eddie made it a point to work as hard as he could.