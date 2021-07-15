SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Storm Lake's Mark Eddie develops into an ace

Mark Eddie had his a-ha moment in his early days as a Storm Lake High School pitcher.
He pitched in the 2018 district final against Rock Valley, and even though the Tornadoes lost that night to the Rockets, that fueled Eddie to pitch better and take the skill more seriously.
Three years later, Eddie is finishing up a stellar season on the mound, while preparing to think about the next chapter of his career.
Before Eddie thinks about that next chapter, however, he’s helping the Tornadoes try to get to the state baseball tournament.
Eddie is 6-1 on the season, recording a 0.44 earned run average in 48 innings of work. He’s recorded 81 strikeouts to 15 walks, and Eddie has allowed just three earned runs on 25 hits.
Because of those marks, Eddie is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Eddie walked off the mound that 2018 night knowing that he could be better, and he wanted to be a leader as a freshman.
So, when he left that baseball field, Eddie made it a point to work as hard as he could.
“There were a lot of people at that game, and we expected to win that game,” Eddie said as he recalled that night. “After that game, I imagined how fun it would have been to win that game. That left a sour taste in my mouth to work harder.
“It was great to experience that,” Eddie added. “I got experience through failure. That’s given me more experience and confidence.”
Eddie and Storm Lake coach Ben Seaman both knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight change. They both agreed the improvement was going to be gradual, and Eddie was OK with that.
For example, Seaman didn’t want Eddie to develop a curveball right away. He didn’t want to get Eddie injured, plus, the young Tornadoes pitcher needed to develop the command with his fastball and changeup first.
So, that’s what Eddie did over the winter going into his sophomore year.
Eddie said that he felt the most improvement in the offseason between his sophomore year and junior year.
Eddie took strength and conditioning more seriously, and he appeared at open gyms more frequently in the offseason.
Through that work, Eddie and Seaman both saw more miles per hour on the pitches. Eddie also saw that he built a better body frame.
“I just built confidence that I could throw any pitch at any time,” Eddie said.
Eddie beat some good teams over the last two years.
Eddie pitched in a playoff opener last season at Bishop Heelan. Granted, the Crusaders didn’t have some players available due to COVID-19, but beating the Crusaders — well-known for making state baseball tournaments — added to Eddie’s confidence.
That transitioned over into this season.
The Tornadoes faced several tough opponents, and whenever they’d come up on the schedule, Eddie wasn’t afraid to ask Seaman for the ball.
“He’s seen the best in the area and even against them, he’s put up really good numbers,” Seaman said. “He loves pitching against tough opponents. He embraces it and he looks forward to it. He wants the ball.”
Eddie is certainly one of the reasons why the Tornadoes won all 10 conference games this season, and have lost five out of 30 contests.
The Tornadoes won their first Lakes Conference title last week in 16 years.
Eddie pitched in the conference clincher, which was a 1-0 game against Estherville-Lincoln Central.
His future
Eddie plans to study business at Buena Vista University, and he plans on playing baseball under his dad, BVU baseball coach Steve Eddie.
The decision seemed like it should be an easy one, but Mark Eddie wanted to check everything out before making an informed decision.
There were days where Eddie thought long and hard about which school to choose.
Steve Eddie was there, however, to support his son.
He looked at other schools around the area, but at the end of the day, Eddie chose BVU for its culture in the baseball program
. He also thought it’d be cool to play for his father.
Mark Eddie told Steve one night in the fall about his decision.
“Toward October after my fall baseball season, I decided that BVU was going to be a good fit for me,” Mark Eddie said. “I’m really excited. I’ve been a big BVU fan. The team culture is what did it for me.”
Honorable mentions
Emma Larson, Okoboji softball: Larson struck out 11 batters en route to beating Heelan in the first round last week.
Carly Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s softball: Ortmann homered in Friday’s playoff win over Westwood.