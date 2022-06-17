SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West Sioux tandem approach baseball differently as freshmen

The pitching doesn’t change much. The hitting doesn’t really change much. All that varies for West Sioux High School seniors Levi Koopmans and Blake Van Ballegooyen are how they approach the game.

According to coach Brian Engleman, the two Falcons seniors are more confident in their game.

Both have been at the varsity level since their freshman years, and now they’re two of the leaders on a Falcons team unbeaten entering Thursday’s conference game against Unity Christian.

Koopmans and Van Ballegooyen both have very similar stats, and both Falcons seniors are this week’s Siouxland Athletes of the Week.

Engleman said the biggest growth that both players have come on the mound. When they started out pitching, both seniors thought the success came from strikeouts.

They may have seen pitchers like Hunter Dekkers rack up the strikeouts, but up until this year, both pitchers — especially Van Ballegooyen — realized that forcing the hitter to make weak contact isn’t the end of the world.

“He just wanted to run the show,” said Engleman of Van Ballegooyen’s approach. “He doesn’t want anyone to get a hit off him, but as he’s gotten older, he’s realized that getting a pop-up or a ground ball is just as good at getting a strikeout. He’s way more comfortable now that he doesn’t have to strike everyone out.”

That doesn’t mean Van Ballegooyen doesn’t strike batters out. Going into Thursday’s game against Unity, Van Ballegooyen has 19 strikeouts, which leads Falcons pitchers.

He’s thrown 15 1/3 innings, and has not allowed a run during that point. Van Ballegooyen has allowed two hits and seven walks.

The Falcons senior has won two games out of four appearances.

Of course, Van Ballegooyen’s defense when he’s not pitching is among the best in the area. As a freshman in a playoff game at Cherokee, Van Ballegooyen took a dive at a hard ground ball. He fielded it cleanly and threw out the baserunner.

This season, Van Ballegooyen has a 91 percent fielding percentage.

Then, at the plate, Engleman made Van Ballegooyen move from the No. 3 spot to the No. 1 spot.

As a lead-off guy, Van Ballegooyen’s job is just to get on base, no matter what. According to the Falcons coach, Van Ballegooyen feels safer in the lead-off role than in the No. 3 spot.

“He just has to focus on getting hits and getting on-base,” Engleman said. “Moving him to the one spot makes him more relaxed. He doesn’t have to be as aggressive.”

So far this season, Van Ballegooyen leads the Falcons (among hitters with at least 30 at-bats) with a .438 batting average. He has 14 hits and has scored 14 times. He does have five RBIs.

Engleman also credited assistant coach Drew Nielsen for helping not only Van Ballegooyen with his swing, but with the entire roster.

Koopmans moves to No. 3 spot

When Engleman moved kids around in the Falcons’ lineup, he also bumped Koopmans up two spots in the hitting order from fifth to third.

Engleman knew that Koopmans could produce from that No. 3 spot, even though that spot is traditionally meant for power hitters.

Koopmans hasn’t hit a homer with the Falcons, but there’s one thing Koopmans has done in his time in Hawarden: Drive in a lot of runs and tally up the hits.

Koopmans is tied with Van Ballegooyen with 14 hits, and Koopmans has a .438 average. He has six RBIs.

“He can put the ball in play,” Engleman said. “That’s what you need in the third spot. He’s struck out just three times, and two of them have been looking. He hits the ball hard.”

Koopmans has pitched, but his primary position is catcher.

But, when Koopmans is on the mound, he, just like Van Ballegooyen, knows he has a solid defense behind him that can get the job done.

“He relies on fly balls,” Engleman said. “When he gets on the mound, he likes to mix the ball up. He has good offspeed pitches. You have to remember, too, if you go for hit pitches, that keeps your pitch count down, which is extremely valuable nowadays. They can pitch more games.”

Koopmans is 1-0 in 13 1/3 innings, and just like his teammate, Koopmans has not allowed a run. He has given up three hits and four walks.

