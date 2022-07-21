Siouxland athletes receive All-District honors

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their 2022 All-District Teams Wednesday night.

Each district has a first and second team as well as a few honorable mentions. Here are all of the Siouxland athletes who received honors this summer, Starting with Class 4A.

Class 4A, West District

East leads the metro schools with seven nominations to the All-District teams this summer. Senior Aidan Haukap (pitcher, 7-2 record), senior Cole Johnson (2B, .379 average), junior Lincoln Colling (utility, 4-4, .252) and sophomore Blake Patino (1B, .304) were first team honorees for the Black Raiders. Senior pitcher Vinney Pomerson, junior outfielder Kelynn Jacobsen and sophomore catcher Andrew Brown were second-team in the West District.

West had six players named to the All-District teams, with three first team and three second team members.

Seniors Drew Benson (SS, .378), Skylar Hansen (OF, .480) and Brady Larson (OF, .402) were the first team honorees. Seniors Sam Dattalico (OF) and Ryan Smith (UT) were joined by freshman pitcher Cael Kilburg on the second-team.

North had two first team All-District players and two second team players. On first team, Sophomores Ayden Schrunk (pitcher, 2-5) and Steve King (C, .297) were honored. Senior pitcher Carter Pinney and sophomore shortstop Eli Cedillo were the second team players.

Class 3A Northwest District

Bishop Heelan and MOC-Floyd Valley had six representatives each on the Northwest District team.

For Heelan, senior Kaleb Gengler (pitcher, 3-3), senior Ian Gill (1B, .456) and sophomore Brady Baker (OF, .375) were first teamers. Crusaders on second team All-District are senior outfielder Jackson Freebern, junior second baseman Shane Sanderson and sophomore utility player Sean Schaefer.

For the Dutchmen, there were a district-high four first team players. Senior Carter Aalbers (UT, .411) is joined by juniors Kael Arends (C, .357), Nik Wede (OF, .385) and Carson Jager (UT, .366, 3-1). The second team members are junior pitcher Kooper Huss and junior utility player Austin Oolman.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton seniors Aidan Sieperda (pitcher, 6-1) and Bryce Click (C, .463) were first team honorees. Junior pitcher Brody Blake and junior third baseman Tylar Lutgen were second team mentions for the Warriors.

Storm Lake had three players on first team, Hunter DeMey (2B, 3.65), Edgar Barriero (OF, .400) and Jake Eddie (UT, .330, 4-2) and one player on second team, outfielder Sam Dvergsten.

Two Spencer Tigers are first team mentions, Devin Dirkx (SS, .429) and Reid Tigges (3B, .487). Brennan Elsbecker made second team.

Le Mars' Ayden Hoag (P, 2-3) was named to the first team and Caleb Eckstaine made the second team.

Sioux Center's Carson Bruhn and Kole Hooyer made second team in the district. Denison's Harrison Dahm is also a second team Northwest District player.

Class 2A, Northwest District

The West Lyon Lions have four first team and a second team players in the Class 2A Northwest District.

Junior Korey McKenney (pitcher, 5-2), senior Dawson Ripperda (C, .471), senior Zac Severson (OF, .386) and junior Ryer Crichton (UT, .382) were first team honorees for the Lions. Freshman outfielder Tate Hawf made second team.

Cherokee's Aiden Comstock (junior first baseman,.420), Joe Benson (senior shortstop, .379) and Trey Benson (senior outfielder, .462) were first team members this summer. senior outfielder Levi Pingel earned second team honors.

Both Spirit Lake and Central Lyon had two members on the first team this season.

For Spirit Lake, junior third baseman Jake Cornwall (.455) and junior outfielder Jack Wajda (.452) were first team members while junior outfielder Branden Theesfeld and senior utility player Isaac Early were second team.

Central Lyon's sophomore Reece Vander Zee (pitcher, 6-0) and junior Zach Lutmer (UT, .361) were first team honorees.

Hinton's Gavin Nelson earned first team pitching honors with an 8-3 record. The Blackhawks also had two second team members with junior Glen Carlson and senior Dylan DeVries.

West Sioux' Blake Van Ballegooyen was named a first team utility player (.394).

Sioux Central's Ethan Johnson and Gibson Olson earned second team mentions this season. OABCIG also had two second team players in Kane Ladwig and Treyten Kolar.

Other Siouxland second team players include West Monona's JJ Lander, Okoboji's Roy Blankers and Western Christian's Ty Van Essen.

MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott was an honorable mention.

Class 1A Northwest District

Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson had seven members each on the Class 1A All-District teams.

The undefeated Hawks have first team team honorees; senior pitcher Carter Schorg (9-0), junior pitcher Isaiah Gerrietts (7-0), junior catcher Jaxon Bunkers (.424), junior second baseman Alex Schroeder (.391) and junior third baseman Cael Ortmann (.533). freshman first baseman Collin Homan and sophomore utility player Hunter Pick were second team honorees.

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid (OF, .416), Evan Neumann (UT, .554, 4-0) and Connor Beelner (UT, .526, 3-0) were first team honors. Jackson Nissen, Boston Doeschot, Jackson Howe and Malakie Christophersen were second team honors.

Woodbury Central also had three first team members this season. Drew Kluender (1B, .400), Will DeStigter (OF, .492) and Eric McGill (UT, .525) received the honor. On second team for Woodbury Central is outfielder Carter Bleil and utility Kaleb Bleil.

Gehlen Catholic's Connor Kraft (P, 5-0), Keaton Logan (C, .349) and Ryan Livermore (UT, .361, 4-5) were first team All-District. Junior David Begnoche is a second team honoree.

Newell-Fonda and Alta-Aurelia had two first team members this season. Trey Jungers (OF, .407) and Ryan Freenfield (UT, .375, 5-2) represent the Mustangs while Cale Brechwald (P, 9-3) and Preston McCoy (SS, .470) represent the Warriors.

Akron Westfield's Aric Allard, MMCRU's Branden Whited, Lawton-Bronson's Matt Peters and Harris-Lake Park's Caleb Hemphill were second team honorees.

River Valley's Ethan Thomas, GTRA's Cormick Currans, South O'Brien's Boston Reifemann and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Jacob Cates were honorable mentions.