Siouxland programs earn place in Iowa baseball rankings

We're four weeks into the Iowa High School baseball season, and already, some of the state's teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Among Siouxland area schools, Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen-St. Mary's, West Lyon, and Spirit Lake are the highlights, with all four programs currently ranked in the state's top 10 rankings for their respective classes. Over in Class 4A, Sioux City East came close this week, as the Black Raiders' 13-3 record earned them a spot in the others column, just outside the Top 10.

Here are the complete baseball rankings for this week. Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Newman Catholic, 14-1

2. North Linn, 15-0

3. Kingsley-Pierson, 13-0: With 13 consecutive wins to start the season, the Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the state right now. On offense, the team has four starters that are currently hitting over .400, and have a team on-base percentage of .456. Junior Damon Schmid is hitting .410, with a .521 on-base percentage, and has four triples, tied for second most in the state.