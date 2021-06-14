Siouxland programs earn place in Iowa baseball rankings

We're four weeks into the Iowa High School baseball season, and already, some of the state's teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Among Siouxland area schools, Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen-St. Mary's, West Lyon, and Spirit Lake are the highlights, with all four programs currently ranked in the state's top 10 rankings for their respective classes. Over in Class 4A, Sioux City East came close this week, as the Black Raiders' 13-3 record earned them a spot in the others column, just outside the Top 10.
Here are the complete baseball rankings for this week. Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic, 14-1
2. North Linn, 15-0
3. Kingsley-Pierson, 13-0: With 13 consecutive wins to start the season, the Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the state right now. On offense, the team has four starters that are currently hitting over .400, and have a team on-base percentage of .456. Junior Damon Schmid is hitting .410, with a .521 on-base percentage, and has four triples, tied for second most in the state.
On the pitching side of things, the Panthers have a staff ERA of 1.33, while Evan Neumann and Brandon Kron both putting up sub-1.00 ERAs. With their hitting prowess and pitching dominance, K-P is on track to being the top squad in Class 1A pretty soon.
4. Remsen St. Mary's, 11-2: After a disappointing loss last week to Kuemper Catholic, the Hawks have bounced back with four straight wins, and currently sit in first place in the War Eagle Conference.
As usual, senior stalwart Blaine Harpenau is leading the way for the Hawks, with a .571 batting average, .647 on-base percentage, and .810 slugging mark, with a team-high 18 RBI, while holding a 0.79 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP on the mound, with 50 strikeouts.
The Hawks are eager to reach their first championship game in six years, and with Harpenau steering the ship, they have as good a shot as anybody.
5. Don Bosco, 9-3
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 11-5
7. CAM, Anita, 10-2
8. Janesville, 7-0
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 12-4
10. Martensdale, St. Mary's, 10-4
Others: Alburnett (10-3), Ankeny Christian (12-1), Highland (9-3), New London (8-0), St. Ansgar (11-4).
Class 2A
1. Van Meter, 11-3
2. Des Moines Christian, 13-3
3. Mid-Prairie, 8-2
4. Roland-Story
5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville, 10-5
6. Dike-New Hartford, 10-4
7. West Lyon, 7-3: After starting the season 1-2, West Lyon reeled off six consecutive wins, with the streak coming to an end this past Saturday, when the Wildcats fell to Gehlen Catholic, 3-2.
As a team, West Lyon is hitting .336, with a .465 OBP, along with a pitching staff ERA of 1.31, and a WHIP of 0.90. Through 17 innings of work, junior Kael Blauwet has an impressive WHIP of 0.65, and currently has a strikeout to walk ratio if 18-2.
At 5-0 in conference play, the Wildcats sit tied with MOC-Floyd Valley atop the Siouxland Conference standings.
8. Panorama, 7-3
9. Underwood, 11-1
10. Spirit Lake, 8-3: At 8-3 overall, and 2-1 in Lakes Conference play, the Indians are currently No. 2 in the Class 2A rankings. As a team, Spirit Lake is hitting .342, and have 26 extra base hits on the season. Jake Cornwall is leading the team with a .464 average, a .615 OBP, and 11 RBI, while Riley Reynolds leads the pitching staff with 25 strikeouts.
Others: Centerville (7-4); Durant (8-4); Eddyville-Blakesburg (9-3); Jesup (8-2); Wilton (5-2).
Class 3A
1. Marion, 14-2
2. Wahlert Catholic, 12-3
3. Central Dewitt, 8-2
4. Ballard, 8-4
5. Gilbert, 8-4
6. Independence, 11-4
7. Boone, 9-4
8. Winterset, 9-4
9. Grinnell, 12-3
10. Davenport Assumption, 9-7
Others: Decorah (9-3); North Polk (7-4); Waverly-Shell Rock (12-2); Webster City (10-1); Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-6).
Class 4A
1. Johnston, 14-1
2. Pleasant Valley, 10-0
3. Dowling Catholic, 14-1
4. Dubuque Hempstead, 10-2
5. Ankeny, 9-5
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 12-3
7. Waukee, 7-5
8. Iowa City High, 11-4
9. Lewis Central, 11-1
10. Urbandale, 9-5
Others: Davenport West (9-2), Iowa City West (10-5), Norwalk (13-1), Ottumwa (12-3), and Sioux City East (13-3): At 13-3 overall, and 12-0 in conference play, the Black Raiders sit atop the Missouri River Conference, a fearsome rival for opposing teams.
Junior Aidan Haukup has been a star on both sides of the ball this season, with a .409 average, a .480 OBP and a .636 slugging mark, with half of his team-high 18 hits going for extra bases.
On the mound, Haukup has been a solid pitcher for East, while senior Cael Boever has been close to unhittable. If they keep this up, it won't be long before the Black Raiders make an appearance in Class 4A's top 10.