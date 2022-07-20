SIOUXLAND SEMIFINAL: Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary's battle in Carroll on Wednesday

Plymouth County might be a little quiet on Wednesday.

Two teams from the same county put up strong performances on Monday at the Class 1A state baseball tournament in Carroll, Iowa, and it sets up a state semifinal between Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson.

The two teams will play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the Class 1A state championship.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 7-4 win over North Linn at Merchants Park, while the top-seeded Hawks shut out South Winneshiek 6-0.

"It's great for Northwest Iowa and for Plymouth County," Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. "They have great kids over there and so do we. They're going to play hard and so will we. I expect a quality baseball game."

Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot is just as eager to play the Hawks again for the third time this season.

“We’re excited to go down there and face a familiar opponent,” Doeschot said. “We’ll be more familiar with Remsen as we were with North Linn, but they’ll be familiar with us, too. We just need to play clean baseball.”

Remsen St. Mary’s has won both games this season, and it was the first time the two Plymouth County schools had met on a baseball field since 2019.

The Hawks won the first game 7-5 on May 28. The Hawks scored four runs in the third inning that night, while the Panthers’ big inning was also in that stanza where they scored thrice.

Evan Neumann and Collin Homan each had three hits in that game.

Then, on June 18 at the Spalding Tournament in Granville, Iowa, the Hawks won 6-2. Damon Schmid had two hits for the Panthers, while the Hawks’ leading hitter was Isaiah Gerrietts with two.

Doeschot turns it around

When Boston Doeschot has his stuff completely working, Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball coach Taylor Doeschot said he’s as good as any No. 2 pitcher in the state.

Boston Doeschot has three pitches he can use, and over the last few weeks, the Panthers junior has been effective when his name has been called.

Perhaps he’ll be asked to be the starting pitcher for the Panthers on Wednesday, as they’ll try to hand Remsen St. Mary’s its first loss of the season in a 4:30 p.m. Class 1A state semifinal at Carroll’s Merchants Park.

Doeschot did pitch 3 2/3 innings in the second meeting between the Hawks and Panthers, but Remsen St. Mary’s scored four runs on five hits in a June 18 meeting at the Granville tournament. Boston Doeschot comes into the game with a 6-2 record, with a 2.01 ERA. He’s struck out 44 batters in 31 1/3 innings.

Nine of those strikeouts came in last week’s substate championship win over Tri-Center.

“He was able to keep them off-balance, and it was nice to have him dialed in,” Taylor Doeschot said. “The main thing to emphasize was for him to throw good strikes and for our guys to play good defense. If we did those things, I felt good about our chances of winning that game.”

Pitching in big games isn’t foreign to Boston Doeschot. Taylor said that he pitched in big games in travel ball growing up.

Boston got bigger, faster, smarter and stronger and once he turned that corner, Taylor Doeschot let him loose on the mound.

“He’s delivered,” Taylor Doeschot said. “It was nice to let the next guy take care of business.”

K-P plays solid defense

A major key for K-P in Monday’s 7-4 win over North Linn was limiting the Lynx to stolen bases throughout the game.

Coming into Monday’s state quarterfinal, North Linn had stolen 219 bases, the most in the state by double digits.

The Panthers held the Lynx to just two. The Lynx were 6-for-30 at the plate, and the trio of Neumann, Kevin Wright and Beelner combined to allow six hits and two walks.

Austin Hilmer led the entire state with 60 bases. Hilmer had one of those two stolen bases.

“The credit goes to the pitching staff,” Taylor Doeschot said. “We just limited the damage. We weren’t going to have clean innings every inning. We didn’t really give any free bases away. North Linn had to earn its way to get on base. We’ve been holding runners all year. We’ve played teams that like to steal bases. We felt we were going to be OK in that situation.”

The offensive highlight came in the seventh inning.

On the first pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat, Panthers senior Malakie Christophersen laced a pitch that caught a lot of the plate to left center field, one-hopping the wall with the 358-foot marker.

“So, we were thinking about small-balling a run in there, and that would have been the go-ahead run,” Coach Doeschot said. “If he lays a bunt down, we could get it home, but I was confident that he could barrel one up. We took that play off and let him swing away. He did his job and found some grass.”

Schmid and Conner Beelner scored on that play.

Monday's action

RSM starts out strong

The Hawks (34-0) wasted little time putting up a run on the board Monday.

They needed just two pitches in a 6-0 win over South Winneshiek to score the game’s first run during the first inning.

On the first pitch of the bottom half, pitcher Carter Schorg laced a line drive to deep center field, and he ran it out to a triple.

Jaxon Bunkers also made contact on the first pitch he saw. The Hawks junior hit a line drive to left, scoring Schorg to make it 1-0.

“We had a great start,” Harpenau said. “We had great focus on the mound from Carter, Bunkers got us going and Carter got us that triple.”

That set the tone on both sides of the ball at Merchants Park on Monday.

The Hawks tacked on two more runs during the third inning, and the tandem of Schorg and Bunkers were responsible for that, too.

Schorg forced a walk to lead off the inning, then Bunkers on a 1-2 count found a high breaking ball that he took a big cut at.

That big cut sent the ball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.

Cael Ortmann also hit a double in the third inning, but was out by trying to steal home later in the inning.

Homan hit his second home run of the postseason to lead off the fourth inning.

Remsen St. Mary’s then added its last two runs of the game during the fifth inning.