Spencer baseball looks back on season that ended one game from state tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF — Going into the season, Spencer High School baseball coach Brian Dirkx would have been happy with a .500 season.

The Tigers did much better than that.

The Tigers lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-3 in the Class 3A-Substate 1 final, and they closed out the season with a 19-9 record.

Spencer came into the season with a young roster. They had just three seniors, Brennan Elsbecker, Kale Dodge and Devin Dirkx.

Outside of that, everyone else on the 18-man roster was young.

Even in Wednesday’s game, Brian Dirkx had to pitch a freshman and an eighth-grader because there was no one else left.

“The experience they gained was so valuable,” Brian Dirkx said. “Even in the game against MOC-Floyd Valley (on Monday), we had a freshman shortstop when Devin was pitching and and eighth grader playing second base late because one of our players had suffered a head injury. When we start next year, we’ll be more advanced in the mental side of the game.”

The mental side, said Coach Dirkx, is where the Tigers turned around their season.

He said the turning point happened early June.

The younger Tigers were making mistakes that are common for inexperienced varsity baseball players, and the upperclassmen were getting a little frustrated.

Brian Dirkx said that the Tigers played without composure, so he, assistant coach Brett Eilts and assistant Cody Huckfelt brought the guys together and preached how important it was to keep composed.

From there, Spencer went on a winning streak, and of course, in the playoffs, it got into a hot spurt.

The Tigers won five games before the Warriors ended that on Wednesday. They scored four or more runs in each of those five games.

They even scored 25 runs in a win over Spirit Lake.

“I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Dirkx said. “Our numbers have grown in younger grades. We had a few eighth graders this year, and we’re going to have more next year. We have a great group of dads at the younger levels who have taught them fundamentals and the love of baseball.”

Dirkx was a dad himself, and on Wednesday, he saw Devin Dirkx hit a home run in his final at-bat in the seventh inning off SB-L senior Bryce Click.

The two Dirkxes talked about the game Thursday morning, and Devin said that even though the Tigers lost the game, at least Devin Dirkx got the memory of homering in his final high school at-bat.

“That was a pretty cool moment,” Brian Dirkx said.

Brian Dirkx said he credits his son for being patient with the younger kids throughout the season.

"He was way more patient than I was," Brian Dirkx said. "He has a knack for teaching younger kids. He's an academic math tutor, and he does individual lessons with kids in town and one out of town. He takes it seriously, but not too seriously."