SIOUX CITY – A late offensive start wasn’t able to deter the Spencer High School baseball team's bats in their semifinal contest against Bishop Heelan.
Crusaders' pitcher, Kaleb LaFavor was in control during the first two innings at Lewis and Clark Park, but the Tigers offense came through in the third to propel them past Heelan.
Jake Hallett, a senior, and Cooper Griffin had back-to-back doubles to get Spencer's bats rolling. Both pushed two runs across the plate to give Spencer a 4-0 lead, which stood as the final score on Monday.
“I like to attack the first pitch, and it was in the middle of the strike zone basically, so I barreled it up,” said Hallet. “And then right after, Cooper hit that double to left, so that definitely helped.”
Heelan came to the contest with a 12-2 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley under their belts but couldn’t recreate their offensive capabilities against the Tigers.
The Crusaders’ attempt at a comeback in the fourth was quickly shut down by Spencer third baseman Ashton VerSteeg, who made a double play on a line drive. He was able to pick off Jaron Bleeker at first who singled in the previous at-bat and an added strikeout from Reid Tiggs ended the inning swiftly.
Heelan looked like they might do it again in the fifth, with two runners reaching the bases due to an error and a walk. But an impressive sliding catch by centerfielder Campbell Wessels with two outs off a deep hit from Sean Schaefer stifled the Crusaders offensive momentum.
Heelan recorded only two hits, both singles from Bleeker and Raiden Ericson.
“We had opportunities with runners on and just didn’t come through in the clutch when we needed to,” said Bishop Heelan head coach Andy Osborne. “So that’ll be the focus of the offseason. We’ve got to get these kids to be able to work through some of these situations and figure out a way to compete a bit better in the box.”
Bleeker came in to help the Crusader's defense in the fifth, striking out four batters and allowing only one hit. However, the Crusaders' still couldn't manage to drive any runners in.
Tiggs held down the fort for Spencer from the mound, striking out three batters in the sixth and seventh to end the game. The senior pitched the complete game and recorded a total of nine strikeouts, two hits and four walks.
“He had an unbelievable game,” said Spencer head coach Brian Dirkx. “We had a couple of situations where maybe it got a little scary, but he was able to get some strikeouts and some fly balls that we needed.”
Spencer advanced to face Sergeant Bluff-Luton Wednesday to qualify for the 3A state tournament. Spencer lost to SB-L (28-14) 5-3 in the same substate qualifying match up last season.
The Warriors are ranked fifth in the 3A and beat MOC-Floyd Valley 7-4 after losing to them in regular season play two weeks prior.
“My boys are just resilient. It’s just kind of how they’ve been the past two, three years,” said Dirkx. “And they kind of just relish being the underdogs and that’s our role.”