Bleeker came in to help the Crusader's defense in the fifth, striking out four batters and allowing only one hit. However, the Crusaders' still couldn't manage to drive any runners in.

Tiggs held down the fort for Spencer from the mound, striking out three batters in the sixth and seventh to end the game. The senior pitched the complete game and recorded a total of nine strikeouts, two hits and four walks.

“He had an unbelievable game,” said Spencer head coach Brian Dirkx. “We had a couple of situations where maybe it got a little scary, but he was able to get some strikeouts and some fly balls that we needed.”