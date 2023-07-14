Sometimes, teams have to prove to themselves they can win.

As the Spencer High School baseball team celebrated its state-qualifying win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, with players waving banners around him and fresh off the obligatory Gatorade shower, Tigers head coach Brian Dirkx thought back to a game his club played in early June.

In Fort Dodge on June 9, Spencer played Waukee and won 5-4.

Looking ahead, the seventh-seeded Tigers (23-7) draw the No. 2 seed in North Polk (27-5) on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

But beating Waukee was when Dirkx and the Tigers proved to themselves they could play with anyone in the state, and ending the season in Iowa City was a real possibility.

It's been an uphill climb for the Tigers, but the team has set goals, achieved those, and then set higher ones.

"I really think that win set the tone for the rest of the season," said Dirkx. "Once we beat like that and some other teams along the way, the boys knew they could play with pretty much anybody."

Leading up to the Waukee game, Spencer got out to a 5-4 start.

Spencer stapled several other notable wins to its resume between the season-changing wins over the Waukee Warriors and SB-L Warriors.

"That win really gave us a lot of confidence," Tigges said. "We've had some other ones like that, too. We won the Kuemper tournament. It's those games with the playoff atmosphere that prepare you for the (postseason) games. That's something that we stress, and it pays off."

Since the Tigers are 16-3, with its only losses coming to Spirit Lake, Estherville-Lincoln Central and the same SB-L team, the Tigers turned around and beat in extra innings in the substate final.

"Those kinds of wins give us confidence. We know we can play with the highest seeds in district, in substate and in the state," Tigges said. "We know we can beat anybody. The game isn't played on paper. Baseball's a crazy game."

Senior Reid Tigges leads the Tigers' lineup and is a major factor in the team's pitching rotation.

Tigges is hitting for an average of .523, with a .656 on-base percentage and .898 slugging percentage.

He's 6-3 on the mound with a 2.86 earned run average over 44 innings. Opposing batters are hitting .179 against Tigges, and he's amassed a team-best 63 strikeouts against 32 walks.

Junior Jaxon Hefner leads Tiger pitchers in innings pitched (47) and has a 1.34 ERA with 41 punchouts to 20 walks with a batting average against of .192.

"We're maybe not a real flashy team," Dirkx said. "We're not a real high-powered offense, but we can manufacture runs in the weirdest ways. Sometimes, it's a couple of walks and a base hit, and that's it.

"We've scored six runs with two outs in games this season. It's just how hard we work. We preach to them to keep fighting with two strikes, two outs, whatever, and they've done that."

After Hefner and Tigges, the Tigers' pitching staff gets young quickly, but those relatively inexperienced arms have been relied upon to keep Spencer's season alive down the stretch run as the Tigers upset a pair of Missouri River Athletic Conference teams to reach state in Le Mars and SB-L.

Sophomores Aiden Seversen, Levi Johnson and Isaac McCormick have combined with freshmen George Lawson and Dylan Timmer to register over 93 innings worked this season.

None of the arms in that group have an ERA over 2.60, all of them have a WHIP of 1.50 or under, and .202 is the highest batting average against any of the underclassmen in the Spencer bullpen.

"We know we have the guys," said Tigges.