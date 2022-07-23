Spencer to host Iowa American Legion to host state baseball tournament

For some area high school baseball players, their season isn’t quite over yet.

Several area high school baseball players will compete in the 2022 Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament, which will be held Sunday in Spencer’s Cardinal Field.

Admission is free for fans who want to go watch the three games in Spencer.

“We’re kind of the forgotten child when it comes to baseball in Northwest Iowa,” said Jay Kirkpatrick, who will be coaching the Woodbury County of the George Nelson American Legion Post No. 662 on Sunday. “I am really proud of Northwest Iowa baseball and how we do it.”

The tournament is hosted by Milford American Legion Post No. 384 and Iowa Great Lakes ‘Okobojis’ American Legion Baseball Team.

Participating teams will be the Iowa Great Lakes ‘Okobojis’; the Moville Futures of the Wink-Sparks American Legion Post No. 303 in Moville; Woodbury County of the George Nelson American Legion Post No. 662 in Sergeant Bluff; and the Hiawatha Warriors of American Legion Post No. 735 in Hiawatha.

Those four teams had to win local tournaments to get to the state tournament.

“We’re really excited that the Legion side of this state is going to be well-represented,” Moville Futures manager Robin Chute said. “There’s a lot of good baseball on this team. We know we can go out there and compete and we’re proud that we can show it.”

The Okobojis will face the Moville team at noon Sunday, while the other semifinal between Hiawatha and the Sergeant Bluff Post team will be at 2:15.

The two winners will play in the state title game at 4:30. The state champion will then play in a regional tournament or the right to go play in the national tournament.

That regional tournament begins Aug. 3 in Rapid City, and that tourney will include teams from Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Here’s a breakdown of each team and a few key players:

Moville Futures

These guys are players from the metro, the War Eagle Conference and the Western Valley Conference.

There’s even a few who just played in state tournaments this weekend. Kingsley-Pierson has three players — Damon Schmid, Brandon Kron and Beau Bubke — on the team.

The three K-P players helped the Panthers to make it to the semifinals, but were knocked out in the semifinals by Class 1A runner-up Remsen St. Mary’s.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Bryce Click is also on this team, as is Remsen St. Mary’s junior Jaxon Bunkers.

Bunkers just played in the Class 1A state championship game Friday in an 8-7 loss to New London, while Click and the Warriors were knocked out earlier this week by eventual Class 3A champion Western Dubuque.

“Those kids who played at state are at the top of their game right now,” Chute said. “We had a couple scrimmages and a couple games for the guys who didn’t make it to state, so we should be in good shape.”

Woodbury Central will have both Bleil brothers — Kaleb and Carter — on the team as well.

The two metro players are both seniors: West’s Drew Benson and East’s Aidan Haukap.

Post No. 662

Team No. 662 is in its tenth year and is celebrating its anniversary with a trip to the state tournament.

This team is mostly kids who played in the Missouri River Conference, but some Siouxland-area players are sprinkled in, too.

For example, Westwood’s Braeden Yingst is on the team as is Alta-Aurelia’s Steven Colerick, Hinton’s Carter Allen and Lawton-Bronson’s Oliver Denney.

Bishop Heelan will have five of its players on this roster: Sean Schaefer, Jackson Freebern, Kaleb Gengler, Shane Sanderson and Ian Gill.

East’s Tony Bartels is also slated to play as is North sophomore Steven Kling, Le Mars senior Cal Eckstaine and sophomore Ayden Hoag.

The team is managed by former Sioux City Explorers skipper Jay Kirkpatrick.

“We just have to have the right guys show up and the right coach has to show up,” Kirkpatrick said. “We like to run, and put pressure on guys. If we get guys on base, that’s when we’ll be at our best. We practiced a couple times last week, and our guys like each other, no matter what school they’re from.”

Great Lake Okobojis

Bob Protexter will be coaching these guys on Sunday, and the “home team” of the tournament has a handful of guys who played last week, too.

There are five listed Estherville-Lincoln Central players on the Okobojis, and the Midgets earned the Class 2A runner-up trophy in a loss to Van Meter on Friday.

There are 10 Journal-area players on Sunday’s roster for Great Lake, including four from Cherokee.

The quartet of Cherokee players are senior Nick Clark, junior Aiden Comstock, freshman Daenon Loucks, and junior Gabe Gravenish.

The other four come from Okoboji and Spencer. The two Spencer seniors are Devin Dirkx and Brennan Elsbecker while the two Pioneers are Jesse Bockman and Noah Strantz.

“We play one game and go to the next,” Protexter said. “Last year, we started our team, and my goal was to win and advance to the national tournament. It is realistic because someone from our region is going to go. There’s some good baseball and Iowa flies under the radar. It gets kids ready for college baseball.”