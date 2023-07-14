SERGEANT BLUFF — While mostly the seniors on the Spencer High School baseball team supplied the heroics on offense, the Tigers wouldn't be going to the Class 3A state tournament if not for the arms of two freshmen and a sophomore.

Campbell Wessels' two-out run-scoring line drive hit in the top of the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie in Spencer's Class 3A Substate 1 final instant classic against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors on Wednesday, and the Tigers ultimately clinched a state tournament berth with a 6-4 win in eight innings at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

Spencer (23-7) enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 7 seed and will play second-seeded North Polk (27-5) on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. It's the Tigers' fourth time to state. The Tigers won state in 1990 and 1997 and lost in the title game in 1999.

Wessels, a senior center fielder, drove a 1-1 pitch into left field for an RBI single to score one after senior catcher Logan Huckfelt singled to left.

The ball skipped the the glove of an SB-L outfielder and all the way to the fence, and Spencer added a second run on the error while Wessels ended up on third base with the Tigers up 6-4.

"I was just trying to put in play, keep the inning going and get the next guy up," Wessels said. "That was my mentality, and I got a pitch to hit. We've been a mentally tough team all year, and this proved that.

"I'm really proud of everybody. Seniors on down to freshmen had to contribute to make this happen."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Spencer's Lewis Vulk bunts the ball during Class 3A substate championship baseball between Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer in Sergeant Bluff, …

After Spencer head coach Brian Dirkx took out junior starter Jaxon Hefner with two outs in the fifth, the underclassmen took over and kept the Tigers alive.

Hefner allowed three hits, walked four and struck out three.

Freshman Dylan Timmer (3-1) got the win after he threw 1 ⅔ innings in relief. He allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

"It feels amazing," Timmer said. "I just wanted to do it for my teammates. I just kept reminding myself to take deep breaths in between every pitch.

"There are no words really to describe this feeling. We have a lot of (underclassmen) that are stepping up in big games. It feels great to not only be a part of winning now but also to have such a bright future here."

PHOTOS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer substate baseball

Sophomore Aiden Seversen got the save by tossing the bottom of the eighth. Seversen would inherit one runner and hit SB-L senior third baseman Tylar Lutgen but otherwise work a clean frame to end SB-L's season.

"Those underclassmen have been doing it all year for us," Spencer senior shortstop Reid Tigges said. "We all trust them, and they got the win in a big way for us tonight."

Freshman George Lawson also saw time on the mound.

Wessels scored in the third on the Warriors' first of three errors, one that allowed senior right fielder Jake Hallett to reach and Tigges to move up to second.

Tigges scored on a single by senior first baseman Cooper Griffin.

SB-L (28-15) cut Spencer's 2-1 lead in half in the bottom of the sixth with one out when senior shortstop Scott Kroll drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Warriors then surged into the lead on a two-out, two-RBI single to left by senior center fielder Easton Wheeler.

"(SB-L) punched us in the face in the sixth," said Tigges, a St. Cloud State commit. "But we knew what we had to do and got it done. Campbell had two huge hits this game. We always play our best in the playoffs. The last three years, we've upset somebody in the playoffs. It's what we do.

"It's something we're proud of. We think we can beat anybody. We have the pitchers. We have the hitters. We're confident we can win any game."

Before Spencer would get the third out of the sixth, Kroll would score on a wild pitch to put SB-L up 4-2.

"It looked like we were going to get it," said Nelson. "But we just didn't come up with the big hit. That's baseball. A lot of credit goes to Spencer. They found a way to get it done. Coach Dirkx is a class act. He's been doing it a long time, and they're always a very classy team that does it the right way."

Spencer junior designated hitter Lewis Vulk walked and Huckfelt was hit by a pitch to lead off the Tigers' seventh before Warriors head coach Matt Nelson turned to sophomore Hunter Echter, who wound up taking the loss (4-3).

Wessels got the first of his two RBIs with a double that scored Vulk. After Tigges was intentionally walked and SB-L recorded the first out of the frame, Griffin drove a pop fly deep enough into the outfield that it scored Huckfelt tagging from third to tie it at 4-4.

"We keep using the word resilient," said Dirkx. "I think I even stole that from coach Nelson a little bit. I heard him saying it not too long ago. But I have so much respect for him and his program. You know when you beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton, you've got a really good team.

"We just have a group of boys who didn't give up. They didn't want to give up when we trailed toward the end. They all came into the dugout and said, 'We still got this.'"

Tigges leads Spencer in innings pitched at 44, but was unavailable to take the mound after throwing in the district finals on Monday.

For SB-L, it closes the book on several highly-accomplished seniors around for a state berth in 2020 and a big part of the Warriors' 2022 state run.

Lutgen and Wheeler each end their careers with over 100 career hits.

"They've meant a lot to our program," Nelson said. "They're going to be huge pieces that we have to figure out how to replace. And they're not just good baseball players. They're all good kids from good families.

"That's what makes losses like this tough. It's not so much the actual loss. It's just that you know you'll be without some good kids and good families moving forward. We've been very fortunate to have kids and families that give up their summers to be with us. They all mean a lot to me."